Downtown Saratoga’s Holiday Décor, by the Numbers

The Christmas tree that goes up outside Putnam Market is 27 feet tall and from Bob’s Trees.

The tree is secured with 4 guide wires to make sure it doesn’t fall over.

This year, the Christmas tree will be decorated with more than 200 ornaments and 10,000 lights.

Last year, it took 3 people 5 hours to decorate the tree.

Santa’s house is 32 years old this year; it was restored by Bonacio Construction in 2022.

The wreath that gets hung on Adirondack Trust’s headquarters is 12 feet in diameter.

The lampposts on Broadway are decorated with 100 wreaths, 200 bows and 1,200 feet

of garland.

The 4 strands of garland that are hung over Caroline and Phila streets are each 35 feet long.

City Hall is decorated with 9 wreaths created by Sunnyside Gardens.

The 7 lights on the menorah at the information booth outside of Congress Park are set on a timer to light each night of Hanukkah.

Decorating the city for the holidays takes employees from 6 different City crews: the beautification crew, the utility crew, the electricians, the City carpenter, the Congress Park team and the tree crew.