On an unseasonably warm November evening, Saratoga Living sent former New York Times Style section Photo Editor Tiina Loite and photographer Shawn LaChapelle on a quest to find the guests at AIM Services’ annual Vin fundraiser with outfits worth talking about. Meet the unsuspecting fashionistas here.

Event: AIM Services’ Vin: An Evening in Tuscany

Place: Saratoga Eagle Headquarters

Date: November 6

Barbara Jones

Account Executive

What should we know about your outfit? “My shoes are from Target. I got them at 7am when they opened. I needed them for work, and they were the only place open then.”

Maria Zemantauski

Musician/Composer

Do you have a method for dressing up during a Saratoga winter? “I like vintage jackets a lot. I have one with a Chesterfield collar and a long back of black and white brocade. It might have been a ’70s tuxedo jacket.”

Susan Moore-Palumbo

Retired Teacher

“I love this jacket, and it’s reversible.”

Bill Blake

Sales Rep

“I bought this coat from Saratoga Saddlery after I won a race at Saratoga.”

Tara Pleat

Lawyer

“I wear this outfit once a week when it’s warm out.”

Elaine Vukelic

Co-owner of Saratoga Eagle

“Supposedly, this bracelet is designed by Uma Thurman’s sister.”

Meredith Brinkmann

Accountant

“I’m afraid someone who has seen me in this outfit will see me if I wear it again.”

Devin Grant

CFO of AIM

“This is my go-to suit for events like this. It’s flashier than gray or navy blue.”