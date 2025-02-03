On an unseasonably warm November evening, Saratoga Living sent former New York Times Style section Photo Editor Tiina Loite and photographer Shawn LaChapelle on a quest to find the guests at AIM Services’ annual Vin fundraiser with outfits worth talking about. Meet the unsuspecting fashionistas here.
Event: AIM Services’ Vin: An Evening in Tuscany
Place: Saratoga Eagle Headquarters
Date: November 6
Barbara Jones
Account Executive
What should we know about your outfit? “My shoes are from Target. I got them at 7am when they opened. I needed them for work, and they were the only place open then.”
Maria Zemantauski
Musician/Composer
Do you have a method for dressing up during a Saratoga winter? “I like vintage jackets a lot. I have one with a Chesterfield collar and a long back of black and white brocade. It might have been a ’70s tuxedo jacket.”
Susan Moore-Palumbo
Retired Teacher
“I love this jacket, and it’s reversible.”
Bill Blake
Sales Rep
“I bought this coat from Saratoga Saddlery after I won a race at Saratoga.”
Tara Pleat
Lawyer
“I wear this outfit once a week when it’s warm out.”
Elaine Vukelic
Co-owner of Saratoga Eagle
“Supposedly, this bracelet is designed by Uma Thurman’s sister.”
Meredith Brinkmann
Accountant
“I’m afraid someone who has seen me in this outfit will see me if I wear it again.”
Devin Grant
CFO of AIM
“This is my go-to suit for events like this. It’s flashier than gray or navy blue.”