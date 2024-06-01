Fenimore Asset Management Celebrates 50 Years, New Albany Office

The world of investing has certainly changed a lot in the last half-century. But for Fenimore Asset Management, the core principles upon which the Cobleskill-based investment firm was founded 50 years ago are what have allowed the family business to prosper well into the 21st century.

In 1974, Tom Putnam founded Fenimore Asset Management after his family sold its textile business and in turn came into a small sum of money. He did so with four core principles, which current president Christian Snyder says endure today, in mind: offer exceptional service, help provide financial peace of mind, serve with integrity, and be a friend—to clients, investors and in the community. Adherence to those principles has allowed Fenimore not only to endure for the last 50 years, but to thrive and expand. In 2016, the firm opened a satellite location in Stuyvesant Plaza to serve its growing base of clients in the central Capital Region. It has since outgrown that space, and this year Fenimore celebrated the opening of its new, more prominent location on Wolf Road.

“A big part of our business is welcoming people through our front doors,” Snyder says. “You don’t need an appointment. We love when people walk in. It was probably a little hard to find our old office. It’s much easier to find the new one and we hope people will come visit.”

Fenimore Asset Management President Christian Snyder

That desire to be a part of the local community is perhaps a not-so-secret fifth tenet that has contributed to Fenimore’s success over the years. In 1984, Forbes magazine featured Fenimore in a story headlined “Making a Name in the Catskills.” The article asked, “Does being tucked away in a small town hurt a stock picker?” and answered, “Not if you know how to invest the way Thomas Putnam does.” Forty years later, with Putnam’s daughter Anne now at the helm, that clearly remains true. “We pride ourselves on being present and participating in the communities that we serve,” Snyder says. “We are a firm with a national footprint and a national presence, but the heart of the firm is in a small town. Local roots equals local values.”

Of course, community values only take you so far; Fenimore’s success is also derived from its employees’ knowledge of what constitutes a compelling investment. In deciding what businesses to invest in, Fenimore’s management looks for four criteria: businesses that are doing things the Fenimore team understands; have strong financial statements, low debt, and solid long-term prospects; are run by experienced management teams (Fenimore makes a point to meet with all of its portfolio companies), and are available at a reasonable price relative to the economic worth of the company.

While Fenimore is very particular in choosing those portfolio companies, it accepts all types of investors. Whether you’re just getting started, doing a 401(k) rollover, saving for retirement, funding your child’s education, saving for a specific life goal, or acting as a fiduciary, Fenimore can guide you. When, though, is the right time to invest? “We believe time in the market beats timing the market,” Snyder says. “The earlier you invest, the better. If you have a long-term view, there’s no better time to invest than now.”

To get started, visit fenimoreasset.com/contact, or, as Snyder suggested, visit the firm’s new Wolf Road location. “This is home,” he says of the Capital Region, “and this is where our real focus is.”

