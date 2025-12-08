Fit Check: The Victorian Streetwalk

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Event: The Victorian Streetwalk

Place: Downtown Saratoga Springs

Date: December 4

Lois Walsh

Retired RN

That’s quite a look! It certainly works for tonight.

“We went to the Columbia outlet. Because of the colors, nobody wanted it. It was supposed to cost around $350, but I got it for $80.”

Beckett Lewis

Second Grader

Your hat really stands out. Why did you choose that one tonight?

“Because it’s really cold out.”

Sophie Pratt

Server

I love those pants, but they don’t look warm.

“I’m willing to freeze because ‘look good, feel good.’ But I do always prep for the weather, so I am layered. I’ve got two layers. But the top layer is the most important.”

Pat Daddio

Sales Manager

You look fashionably festive, that is an excellent jacket.

“It’s from a store in Bethlehem, PA called Santa Claus USA. I just liked the way it looked. It was Santa-ish, but not too much.”

Britt Wadsworth & Ali Farrell

Horse Farm Owners

Do you wear your furs often, or is this a special night?

BW: “These are both my mother’s furs. She died four years ago. The last time she wore this coat was seven years ago at the Victorian Streetwalk.

AF: “I needed this jacket for warmth because I’m usually not here this time of year. I’m a snowbird.”

Hannah Latta

Fourth Grader

Tell me about what you are wearing on your head.

“A ski mask and reindeer antlers.”

Are they warm?

“The ski mask is. The reindeer antlers are not.”

Phoenix Iannello

Hotel Receptionist

What an eye-catching outfit for tonight’s event! The purple is bright and wonderful!

“It’s a coat I had custom-made just for fun.”

But it’s velvet….it can’t be warm.

“It is warm! There are layers of warmth in it. It’s a serious coat.”

Kristin Tchaban

TV Producer

I’m not usually a fan of camouflage, but this coat appeals to me. What else is going on here?

“It’s a vintage coat. I got it at an Army-Navy store. But this is what I would call ‘cold chic.’ I’ve got five layers on: a sweater vest, jogger pants, long johns…What else? Boots, because I had to buy snow boots when I moved up here, and my hat is from Lake Placid.”

Christie Keiser

Homemaker

You look so elegant, like a character in a Tolstoy novel.

“I can barely move my arms. I have a fur hoodie under here and a turtleneck, over-the-knee boots…a hat.”

Laura Estrada

Teacher

I truly think you are a work of art. Your hair, the scarf. What were your thoughts putting it together?

“Honestly I thought: warm and layers. I’m wearing 4 layers, a T-shirt, a hoodie from Ecuador that my dad got me, it’s beautiful, look I’ll show you and a long wool jacket and my coat and scarf.”