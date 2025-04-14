Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

On Tuesday, April 8 Saratoga Living hosted the 4th annual Overdress to Impress event, this one with the theme “glam revival.” And, as you can see from the photos below, glam was most certainly revived. Before the event, attendees headed to After Glow Sunless Tans, this year’s Overdress sponsor, to get their glow on after a long, cold winter. On the night of the party, guests arrived to Panza’s and received a glass of bubbly from Bocage Champagne bar as well as a drink ticket for a Curamia Tequila cocktail. Passed hors d’oeuvres were provided by Panza’s, and DJ PR3Z kept the tunes coming all night long.

After red carpet photos, interviews with Madison Reuter, and plenty of mingling, the main event of the night—the runway show—began. Emcee Zac Denham first introduced the evening’s judges—Andrea Zappone, Taylor “Buttonista” Rao, and Kennedy Taylor—and then welcomed anyone who wanted to participate to the catwalk to line up. After everyone had strutted their stuff, four prizes were awarded for Most On-theme, Best Catwalk, Judges’ Pick, and Best Overall. (The prizes included a gift card to Brookmere Saratoga, a night out at Standard Fare and Bocage, a gift basket from Grit + Grace salon, and a variety of Capital Region gift cards.) In the end, the evening raised a total of $10,000 for Wellspring, the domestic violence and sexual assault services resource for Saratoga County. Read our full event recap on Saratoga Living After Hours.