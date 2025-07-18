follow us

Gallery: Scenes From Saratoga Morning Workouts, Part 1

Every summer, photographer Tom Killips can’t wait to get back to Saratoga Race Course—but not for the races. He prefers the early mornings, when the grooms, exercise riders, and hot walkers show up to get the horses ready for whatever big race it is that they have coming up. He’ll make several trips to the track during the Saratoga season to photograph these morning workouts, and is kind enough to share them with Saratoga Living. Here’s his first batch of photos from the first few days of the meet.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
