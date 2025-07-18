Every summer, photographer Tom Killips can’t wait to get back to Saratoga Race Course—but not for the races. He prefers the early mornings, when the grooms, exercise riders, and hot walkers show up to get the horses ready for whatever big race it is that they have coming up. He’ll make several trips to the track during the Saratoga season to photograph these morning workouts, and is kind enough to share them with Saratoga Living. Here’s his first batch of photos from the first few days of the meet.