Gin Blossoms to Headline Belmont on Broadway Concert

If you were a fan of Blues Traveler, the band that headlined last year’s free Belmont on Broadway concert, chances are, you’re going to like who’s playing this year as well.

At a press conference attended by representatives from the City of Saratoga Springs, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Saratoga, the Saratoga Springs City Center, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, the New York Racing Association, and many other members of the Saratoga community, City Center Executive Director Ryan McMahon announced the lineup for this year’s Belmont on Broadway concert, which will return to downtown on Wednesday, June 4. Opening the show will be Uprooted, featuring front man Michael Gablicki, formerly of ’90s band Rusted Root; and headlining the show will be the Gin Blossoms, a band that later this summer will actually tour with Blues Traveler. (Notice a theme? Saratoga sure loves its ’90s rock!)

“If you pull up the Gin Blossoms’ top hits, you’ll know the songs even if the name doesn’t spring to mind,” McMahon said at the press conference. (“Hey Jealousy” and “Follow You Down” are two of the band’s biggest hits.) “This band is surely going to attract a nice, hefty crowd to downtown for another fun and safe concert.”

Like last year’s event, Belmont on Broadway will shut down Saratoga’s main drag to vehicle traffic from City Hall to Van Dam Street. The concert will begin at 7pm—one hour later than it did last year—but still wrap up at 10pm.

The artwork for this year’s Belmont on Broadway concert was unveiled at a press conference on Thursday.

Belmont on Broadway is only one of several special events that will be going on in town during Belmont week. In addition to the Downtown Business Association’s window decorating competition, which will encourage store owners to go all out on their window displays, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will be hosting a full slate of events in celebration of the museum’s 75th anniversary and Belmont week.

On Tuesday, June 3, the Museum will unveil its summer exhibitions at a community-wide celebration. As part of the celebration, the Museum will unveil a new mural by renowned artist Celeste Susany located on the Ludlow Street side of the building.

After taking a night “off” for Belmont on Broadway, the Museum will pick right back up on Thursday, June 5 with a Belmont Gala honoring the connections of Dornoch, last year’s Belmont Stakes winner, at the Canfield Casino, followed by Friday’s Belmont Bites & Brews, a free-to-attend festival in the Museum parking lot featuring beer from local breweries, food trucks, and family events. On Saturday, the Museum will host a free open house complete with a handicapping program and poster signing by artist Greg Montgomery. And lastly, on Sunday after the races, the Museum will also host a family-fun festival in the parking lot featuring a petting zoo, bounce house, Upset the miniature horse, a magician, cotton candy, ice cream, and a rock climbing wall.

“There’s something every single night,” NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke said at the press conference. “We’re going to be here for five days, and then we’re coming back for July 4th, and that’s another big weekend. We’re looking forward to a really great summer. I’m just relying on everyone here to keep the rain away.”