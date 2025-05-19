Give Back by Drinking These 3 Local Beverages

1. Whitman Brewing: Range Session

Beer and golf go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it adds up that Whitman Brewing would be partnering with PGA of Northeastern New York on Range Session, a new IPA available at the downtown brewery and select local golf courses and restaurants. But there’s more to this story than drinking brews on the links. Sales of Range Session will support the mission of PGA REACH, an organization that, among other initiatives, offers six-week complementary golf instruction and access to veterans and active military members in an effort to enhance mental, physical, and social wellbeing. “At Whitman, we believe in the power of community and the connections that great beer—and great golf—can create,” says Sam VanDenmark, Whitman Brewing’s director of sales. “Partnering with PGA REACH on Range Session is an incredible opportunity to combine our passion for craft beer with a mission that truly makes a difference.”

2. First Fill Spirits: Dornoch Kentucky Bourbon

Looking for something a little bit stronger? To celebrate Dornoch’s 2024 Belmont Stakes victory, Vito Cucci of Belmar Racing, one of Dornoch’s owners, connected with the only whiskey-specific shop in Saratoga to create a limited-edition bourbon. Distilled and aged in Bardstown, KY, Dornoch Kentucky Bourbon embodies the grit and grace of the Belmont winner, featuring notes of ripe green apples, white peppercorns, and caramel. “For each bottle of Dornoch Bourbon, $50 will be donated to a charity that supports the Backstretch workers in our horse racing community,” says Dan Graham, CEO of SM2 Dev, a marketing agency that helped First Fill bring the new product to fruition. “First Fill Spirits is continuing to partner with businesses, whiskey clubs, and enthusiasts on privately branded releases just like this one.” Example: LEO, a brand of single-barrel bourbon named for First Fill co-owner Holly Seidewand’s dog that raises money for regional animal shelters.

3. The Whistling Kettle: Pawsitivi-tea

Speaking of animal shelters, local tea shop Whistling Kettle is tea-ming up with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to create an herbal blend for a cause. A portion of proceeds of Pawsitivi-tea—a unique blend of rosemary, Yerba Mate, and citrus—will help provide care for animals in need. “We’re very excited about our Communitea series,” Whistling Kettle co-owner Meahgan Borowsky says. “Each quarter, we’ll be partnering and raising funds for various causes that matter to us.” Next up? The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.