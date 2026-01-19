Good Karma Entertainment Is Ready to Elevate Your First Dance

You’ve never seen a first dance like this before. Good Karma Entertainment, born out of Albany’s Good Karma Studio, has been offering aerial performances for weddings and other events for years. (Services include cocktail hour performances, Champagne-pouring aerialists, and more.) But now, the Capital Region–based company is taking things up a notch—literally.

“The aerial first dance experiences is a doubles routine that’s low to the ground and easy,” says Jess Lubin, owner of Good Karma Entertainment. “The couple comes in for 6–12 weeks to learn their routine, just like they’d go to a dance studio to learn a dance routine.”

The end result is a first dance that defies both gravity and age-old wedding norms. Good Karma also offers an optional add-on: an aerial photo booth in which your wedding guests can pose for pictures on the lyra hoop. Don’t worry—an onside aerial attendant will be there for safety and posing guidance.

“This is probably not going to be for everybody,” Lubin says of the new offerings, “but it’s perfect for more adventurous types or those looking for something a little different on their wedding day.”