Hebe Medical Spa: On to The Next

Often, when we think about aesthetic treatments, the word natural is not the first thing that comes to mind. However, at Hebe Medical Spa, natural beauty is the north star guiding all of the luxury med spa’s treatments. After building a legion of satisfied customers in Latham and downstate in Fishkill, the local chain has opened a new location in Saratoga Springs.

Expand is a more than fitting word. The new location is 4,000 square feet—Hebe’s largest space to date. Located at 28 Division Street across from SPoT Coffee, the med spa continue Hebe’s tradition of offering non-surgical treatments—including laser treatments, botox and dermal fillers, facials, hair removal and restoration, medical weight loss programs, peptide therapy, and IV treatments—in a rejuvenating environment.

“We pride ourselves on delivering natural results to clients,” says Hebe Medical Spa CEO Irina Damyanidu, who opened Hebe’s first location with her business partner, Medical Director Zainab Mogul-Ashraf, MD, in 2018. “We spend a lot of money training our providers on the latest techniques. We always make sure that we restore what people once had—enhancing their beauty versus changing the way they look.”

While upscale med spas can get reputations for being inaccessible to those who are a bit more mindful of their spending, Damyanidu takes pride in Hebe’s ability to offer services that meet a variety of budgets. Hebe offers monthly memberships that grant customers select services at a discount, while also offering savings on products. These memberships, which will be available in Saratoga, range from the $95/month Hebe Facial VIP Package to the extensive $250/month Hebe Wellness VIP Package.

“Everybody deserves the right to feel really beautiful and do self-care,” says Damuanidu, “no matter what their budget is.”

Damyanidu and Mogul-Ashraf officially opened Hebe Saratoga’s doors this past August. “What I’m looking forward to is just being a part of the community,” says Damyanidu. “I absolutely love Saratoga. It’s such a happy town.”