Photography by Heather Thompson

Julia and Taylor Fittro both studied at the University of New Hampshire, but it wasn’t until after college that their paths crossed about 70 miles south in a Boston bar. It was an instant connection for these two, who were both, at the time, content to be single. “I was always like, ‘I don’t care to date anyone unless you’re meaningfully adding something to my life,’” Julia says. Taylor felt the same way. But by their third date, they both knew they’d found something special.

When it came time to plan their wedding, Julia and Taylor easily landed on Saratoga National, a place that appealed to Taylor, who’s big on golf, and that’s just five minutes from where Julia grew up. The venue was beautiful, Julia says, and the Mazzone Hospitality team was a huge reason her wedding ran without a hitch. “You expect one or two things to go wrong or not according to plan,” she says. “But we lucked out.”

And considering their wedding happened on one of the biggest days of the Saratoga Race Course meet, Alabama Stakes Day, a lot could have gone wrong.

With first-hand knowledge of what Saratoga is like during track season, Julia and Taylor booked a block of rooms almost a year in advance at the Hilton (pro tip: the hotel is one of the few places Julia found with a two-night rather than three-night minimum). They booked the Travers Suite at The Adelphi Hotel, which adjoins a stunning library that comfortably housed Julia’s entire bridal party as well as their hair stylists and makeup artists on the morning of the wedding.

Julia admits she’d waffled when booking the room at The Adelphi, reasoning whether it was too pricy or not. “It was one of the best decisions I made,” she says now.

And what about getting married at the height of season in Saratoga? “It was awesome, honestly,” Julia says. About 30 friends and the couple’s families spent the afternoon at the track the day before the wedding, before heading to a more formal welcome party at The 408 on Broadway.

“Saratoga in the winter can be a lively place compared to other towns—but it’s nothing compared to track season,” Julia says. The couple secured 60 wristbands for their wedding after-party at The Wild Horse on Caroline Street, where at 11pm they were able to skip the line to claim two reserved cabanas, complete with bottle service. And it was a night to remember, Julia says. “People are still talking about that after-party.”

The Details

Photographer: Heather Thompson Photography

Venue: Saratoga National

Florist: Blooms Floral

Planning: Ellie and Echo/Mazzone Hospitality

Band: East Coast Soul

Photobooth: Keopix

Makeup: Amanda Pierce

Hair: Casey Ryzner

Hotels: The Adelphi Hotel and The Saratoga Hilton

Concierge Service: Discover Saratoga

Shuttle Service: Premier Transportation

Rentals: Total Events and Tremont Rentals