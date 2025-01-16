Photography by Walker Wedding Group

Saratoga County native Samantha Flanagan planned to marry her college sweetheart, Brendan, at the Saratoga Hall of Springs, on July 5, 2024. It seemed like a safe date until SPAC, located right next door to the venue, announced its summer concert lineup. July 5 was the first night of the Dave Matthews Band’s two-night run—aka Fridave.

“At first I was so hesitant,” says Samantha. “But Olivia [the Hall of Spring’s sales planner], assured me that most people don’t really notice the concert, or they end up thinking it’s a cool thing to have—and she was so right.”

On the day of the wedding, the couple readied at The Desmond Hotel, where Samantha’s parents got married. Their church ceremony was held early to avoid concert traffic when guests were arriving at the Hall of Springs for cocktail hour.

“When we went outside to take pictures,” Samantha says, “people were lined up around the corner for the concert, and everyone was cheering for us.” She says the Dave fans brought a great energy that actually helped her feel more relaxed, and they were very respectful. “There was a huge crowd there, but you don’t even see them in the photos.” (You can see them in the drone footage Walker Wedding Group took of Samantha and Brendan walking around the Spa State Park.)

The concert wasn’t audible from inside the venue at all, though the Dave fans in attendance could step outside on the back pavilion to hear some of the songs.

When the party was over, guests gave the happy couple a sparkler-lit send-off, and the Dave fans took it from there. “The crowd came and swarmed us and cheered us on as we drove away,” Samantha says. “It was really sweet.” While she was originally unsure about sharing her big night with Dave and thousands of his fans, she says the concert actually became a highlight of the night.

Samantha and Brendan are the first in their generation to get married on both sides of the family, and most of their friends are not married yet either. “I had never seen someone plan a wedding before, so I had no idea what to expect,” Samantha says. “I’ve learned that the vendors you have and the place you choose to get married are so important—it just took so much stress off of me because they knew what the day could look like, and they could talk me through the options.”

And in case you were wondering, Dave Matthews himself was invited to the wedding. “I messaged him and told him we were having the wedding and that we’d have an extra plate for him if he came over,” Samantha says, laughing. “He didn’t open or respond to it, but that’s OK.”

The Details

Photography & Videography: Walker Wedding Group

Venue: Hall of Springs

Caterer: Mazzone Hospitality

DJ: Music Man Entertainment

Florist: Surroundings Floral Studio

Getting Ready Location: Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel

Hair & Makeup: Krystal Rose Studios