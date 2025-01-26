These seven couples made use of the best of what Saratoga’s wedding vendors—including Saratoga Winery, The 408, Fawn MUA, Fort William Henry, The Lodge at Schroon Lake, Something Bleu Bridal, and The Adelphi Hotel—have to offer.

Brought to you by The 408 Event & Occasion

Jen & Jay

November 2, 2024

Jen Powers and Jay Faraci’s November 2024 wedding was, of course, a wedding, but it was also somewhat of a tour of downtown Saratoga’s hottest hangouts. “We knew that we wanted our wedding to be walkable from where guests were staying and for people to be able to explore downtown Saratoga while they were here for the wedding,” says Jen. The couple chose The Adelphi Hotel for their ceremony, but were up in the air on where to host the reception. “Given the size of our group”—about 45 people—“we wanted a space that felt a little more intimate but also gave guests enough room to move around and mingle easily. When we shared those thoughts with our wedding planner, she highly recommended The 408. What I’ve learned in life is that if you do what Christine Wheat says you should do, everything will turn out perfectly.”

But what really sealed the deal for Jen and Jay on The 408, the private event space located above Cantina and overlooking Broadway, was Maria, the venue’s event manager. “From the very beginning she was super responsive and helpful, guiding us through the selection and planning process while also giving us room for customization,” Jen says. “She was so easy and fun to work with, and I got to truly relax and enjoy the event because I knew she had it handled.”

After the reception, it was on to location No. 3 for Jen and Jay’s big day. “We surprised all of our guests with a bagpiper to lead us from dinner at The 408 to the afterparty at Harvey’s,” Jen says. “It was a nod to my grandpa, who loved bagpipers. It was the perfect way to kick off the party!”

Photography: Nicole Nero Studio

Event Planner: Christine Wheat Special Events

Ceremony Venue: The Adelphi Hotel

Reception Venue: The 408 Event & Occasion

After-party Venue: Harvey’s

Ceremony Musician: Anthony Cubbage

Bagpiper: Saratoga Bagpiping

After-party DJ: DJ Anthony B/NonStop Music

Cake: Leah’s Cakery

Florist: Renaissance Floral Design

Dress: Brides By Young

Alterations: Mosca Alterations

Bridesmaid Dresses: Jenny Yoo

Tuxedo Alterations: La Sartoria

Beauty: Make Me Fabulous

Haircut and Color: Artemis Salon

Spray Tan: Afterglow Sunless Tan



Brought to you by The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Justine & Ryan

August 24, 2024

The term “destination wedding” elicits visions of barefoot brides making their way in flowy dresses down beaches to seaside ceremonies. But what if we told you your wedding “destination” could be only a car ride away and overlooking a very different body of water? That was the case for New Jersey residents Justine Capolongo and Ryan Szymansky, who tied the knot at The Lodge at Schroon Lake this past August.

“We wanted a location that felt deeply personal, was surrounded by natural beauty and that offered a sense of peace and tranquility,” Justine says. “For us, it wasn’t just about finding a place to say ‘I do’—it was about creating an experience that reflected who we are as a couple and the things we value most. We’ve always felt a special connection to nature, and the Adirondacks have always been our favorite escape.”

The Lodge at Schroon Lake, a new resort that opened in 2023, checked all their boxes: inviting feel, connection to nature, sophisticated vibe and great food. Oh, and one other thing—weddings at The Lodge are pet-friendly. “Having our dogs be a part of our big day was incredibly important to us,” Justine says.” The Lodge welcomed our dogs with open arms, and they were even able to participate in the ceremony. Many of our guests commented on how sweet and personal it was to include them in such an important moment. For couples who want to share their wedding day with their pets, The Lodge at Schroon Lake is the perfect place to make that dream come true.”

Photography: Nina Sheffield

Venue: The Lodge at Schroon Lake

DJ: EverMōR Entertainment Group

Florist: Carrie Bielinski/Blooms for Rooms

Dress: Bijou Bridal

Hair: Salon Brugatto

Invitations: White Lace Design

Brought to you by Saratoga Winery

Jenna & Tyler

November 11, 2024

Getting married in Saratoga was never part of the plan for Jenna and Tyler McCleary. But after a pair of hurricanes devastated their rooftop wedding venue in St. Petersburg, FL, the couple had to think on their feet. Luckily a venue in their backyard saved the day—literally.

“My last-minute decision to email The Saratoga Winery saved us in so many ways,” Jenna says. “With only 24 days to go, the owners of the winery, Andrew and Annie, as well as their staff, pulled it off to make sure our day was nothing short of perfect. After years of putting this day together (every vendor paid in full in a different state, flights booked), creating a whole new day in just a matter of three weeks was overwhelming, to say the least.”

But Jenna and Tyler—their two kids and 75 guests in tow—made it work, finding new local vendors and even flying their photographers in from Tampa.

“Walking into the wine barn before our reception to see our tables set up was a feeling I will never forget,” Jenna says. “My vision had come to life after so many vast changes. Everything looked pristine and so incredibly magical. Seeing what Annie helped put together had me instantly in tears. It was an incredible feeling to know we pulled it off and it couldn’t have gone any better or looked any more beautiful.”

Photography: Cornerstone Creative

Venue: The Saratoga Winery

DJ: Experience Events

Florals: Oopsy Daisy Flower Farm

Dress: Lily Saratoga

Photo Booth: Social Spark Booths by Experience Events

Hair: Bridal Hair by Amber

Makeup: By Baileigh

Brought to you by Fawn MUA

Anisa & Austin

October 4, 2024

Online reviews aren’t everything, but sometimes, trusting the word of strangers really pays off. That was the case for bride Anisa Zimmerman, who found Fawn Vandenburg, her wedding day makeup artist, online. “Fawn had the best response time and reviews,” she says. “And she was amazing every step of the way.”

Anisa knew she liked Fawn after meeting up for the trial, but it was on the morning of the wedding that she realized she’d truly made the right choice. “When it was me and seven girls getting their makeup done, Fawn listened to each and every one of them about what made them feel beautiful and worked that into how she created each look,” Anisa says. “Every single one of my girls felt so beautiful, and didn’t have to fix a thing. They couldn’t stop talking about how great Fawn was.”

The rest of the day was great too. Anisa wore a piece of her late mother-in-law’s wedding dress sewn inside her own, changed into coordinating “Mr.” and “Mrs.” Converse after dinner, and managed to squeeze in a private moment with her new hubby for sushi and Champagne. Her guests went home with hand-poured honey from Golden Harvest Farm.

And what about Anisa’s own wedding day makeup? “I came in that morning completely changing my mind from my trial, but having no idea what I wanted,” she says. “Fawn was so calm and made me feel so reassured. She helped me talk through the options and used her expertise to give me such an amazing look.”

Photography/Videography: Eric Jon & Team

Getting Ready: Hilton Garden Inn

Venue: Franklin Plaza Ballroom

DJ: DJ Vinny Vin/NonStop Music

Florist: Breezy Hill Blossoms

Dress: Lily Saratoga

Hair: Styles by Alissa

Makeup: Fawn MUA

Brought to you by Fort William Henry Hotel

Ciara & Perry

October 13, 2024

They say it’s good luck if it rains on your wedding day, but if you’re a couple planning for an outdoor ceremony, it certainly won’t feel lucky at the time. That is, unless your venue is like the Carriage House at Fort William Henry.

“Fort William Henry worked quickly to turn the venue into an indoor wedding,” says bride Ciara West, who—yep—was one of those lucky/unlucky brides who had rain on her wedding day. “From the start, our wedding coordinators, Dawn and Keilana, were so helpful and supportive with every decision to be made. We had our food-tasting and Chef Dan did not disappoint, making it very difficult to choose plates and hors d’oeuvres. The entire staff went above and beyond for us.”

To make their big day even more special, Ciara and her husband, Perry, incorporated charms for their late grandmothers into their wedding, wrote their own vows, and had a speech and bouquet prepared for Ciara’s mom, who had had a tough year medically, in lieu of a bouquet toss. The sweets-lovers swapped out a cake for cupcakes and doughnuts, and put photos of their dogs on the goodie bags the doughnuts came in.

“It was so important to us to have somewhere for everyone to stay before and after the wedding,” Ciara says. “A majority of our guests stayed at the Fort William Henry Hotel right on the grounds of the venue. We had the best weekend surrounded by friends and loved ones. It will be a day

we cherish forever.”

Photography: Walker Wedding Group

Videography: KJB Creative

Venue: The Carriage House at Fort William Henry

DJ: Sonic Boom Productions

Cupcakes: Baked by Jordan

Florist: Market 32 Florist

Dress: Something Bleu Bridal

Alterations: Anya’s Couture

Tuxes: Generation Tux

Makeup: Good to Glow and Ooh La Lash & Beauty Bar

Hair: @jwagshair and@theupstatebridalstylist

Spray Tan: Gloww by Jill

Officiant: Leo Boucher

Brought to you by Something Bleu Bridal

Molly & Joe

August 30 & 31, 2024

Your wedding day is one of the biggest days of your life. So why limit it to just one day?

“From the very beginning, I knew I didn’t want a traditional wedding,” says bride Molly Snyder, who got married in Bolton Landing this past August. “The Friday night ceremony was very intimate with

16 total people. I wanted it to be special and share it with those who are the closest to us. The next night—the reception—I just wanted everyone to have fun and celebrate with us. We had good food and drinks and a great band, which allowed for a relaxing and fun night for everyone. Separating the two events took a lot of the wedding stress away and just let us enjoy what we were there to do.”

Of course, a two-day wedding means you need two dresses. At first Molly didn’t even know if she wanted to go dress shopping—she planned to order from an online retailer like REVOLVE. But her friends and family convinced her to look around, and when she made her way to Saratoga’s Something Bleu, she fell in love with not one, but two elegant wedding gowns.

“I wanted to find two very simple dresses that would suit me and the occasions perfectly,” she says. “Brandi helped me do just that, and was wonderful throughout the entire process. The in-house alterations were also ideal, and simplified what can easily be a stressful process.”

Photography: Maisie Snyder

Ceremony Venue: Chateau on the Lake

Reception Venue: McGregor Links Country Club

Band: The Accents

Vocalist: Riley Williams

Florals: Flower Girl & Co.

Dresses: Something Bleu Bridal

Ceremony Makeup: Erin Muller

Reception Makeup: Amy Nicholas

Hair: Shannon Miranda

Rings: Her Rock

Transportation: Premier Plus Tours



Brought to you by The Adelphi Hotel

Ali & Mark

December 31, 2023

When Alessandra D’Addario went to college in Boston, she might’ve met her future husband, Mark, who lived not far outside the city. But instead, Mark was 170 miles away, going to college at Siena, a stone’s throw from Alessandra’s hometown. Ultimately, the couple met while working their first jobs in Boston, and now reside in Lynnfield, MA, but choosing where to get married was a no-brainer.

“We chose a destination that was meaningful to both of us—Saratoga,” Alessandra says. “I grew up in the area and Mark enjoys going to the track every year. To make it special for our guests, we chose a venue that offered a prime location for a holiday weekend away: The Adelphi, in the heart of downtown.”

To make their big day uniquely theirs, Alessandra and Mark had their brothers perform their marriage ceremony, and shot confetti out of cannons when the clock struck midnight (it was New Year’s Eve, after all!). To make it all come together, the couple relied on Director of Events Connie Slocum and the rest of The Adelphi staff.

“We truly felt as though everyone working at the hotel was there to make our day a success,” Alessandra says. “Connie’s years of experience meant she had an answer to every question we asked, and in most cases, she had already worked with the vendors we hired. Working with The Adelphi was nothing short of a five-star experience, from our first meeting with Connie to the VIP treatment we received throughout the weekend—the hotel doorman even recognized us when we visited the hotel 10 months later!”

Ali & Mark

Photography: Nicolette Media

Videography: Vision Theory Productions

Venue: The Adelphi Hotel

Welcome Party: The Mouzon House

Coordinator: Elevated Events by SM

Band: Cryin’ Out Loud!

Florist: Renaissance Floral Design

Bakery: Villa Italia

Dresses: Flair Boston and Madeleine’s Daughter Bridal Boutique

Bridesmaid Dresses: Revelry

Alterations: Mosca Alterations

Calligraphy: Megan Fahy Calligraphy

Hair: True Beauty Co

Makeup: Carina Scott Makeup

Jewelry: Hannoush Jewelers