When it comes to wooden boatbuilders, many boast a rich history of craftsmanship dating back to the early 20th century. Hacker-Craft, hailing from Detroit, is no exception. “Hackers”—works of art defined by their signature rich mahogany, detailed chrome fittings, custom leather upholstery, and hand-lettered gold logo—have been found plying the Intracoastal, as well as lakes and rivers all over the country, for generations.

Yet, if the nostalgic allure of these boats suggests they might one day become relics of the past, no one told George Badcock. A summer resident of Lake George, Badcock acquired a majority interest in the historic boat maker in 2008, the company’s centennial year. He took control of the business—which, decades earlier had moved operations to the shores of the Queen of American Lakes—in 2011, and hasn’t looked back. Today, The Hacker Boat Company, based in Queensbury, is one of the world’s oldest wooden motorboat builders.

In the alphabet of great boat-building accomplishments, the big breakthroughs tend to start near the end. Without John Ludwig Hacker and his revolutionary “V”-hull design, pleasure boats might still be plowing through the water rather than planing over it. It all started in 1918, when Hacker, outfitting a 32-foot V-hull boat for, yes, Lake George, changed the position of the propeller so it could lift the stern of the boat out of the water. With that placement, he defined what would become the classic runabout type.

During the ensuing Roaring Twenties, “runabout” referred exclusively to small, fast, varnished wooden boats made by Hacker. Over time, the term has grown to describe just about any pleasure craft of a certain size—from center consoles and bass boats to jet boats and tenders. (If you’ve ever been boating on a lake, odds are you’ve been out on a runabout.) Such was Hacker’s contribution to boating that, in a very real sense, his hull bottom democratized speed and efficiency across the pursuits of fishing, racing, waterskiing, and waterborne transportation. However, in the process, the original meaning of “runabout” was lost. As a result, context is important when talking about boats, because calling a wooden runabout “just a boat” is like calling a zebra “just a striped horse.”

While Hacker made a splash with his hull design, the materials he chose for his boats played an equally important a role in keeping his brand afloat more than a century later. Indeed, there’s something about glossy wood construction that stirs the soul. Maybe it’s a primordial connection enlivened by natural elements—being surrounded by wind, sea, wood, and salt—or maybe it’s witnessing beautiful shades of varnish gently caressed by the first light of day. Whatever it is, wood materials often evoke a romanticism that the practical simplicity of bone-white fiberglass can’t quite match.

Of course, in recent decades it’s been that practical simplicity that has given fiberglass boats a bit of an edge in the pleasure craft market. The knock on wood has always been its upkeep—wooden watercraft require regular inspections followed by sanding, painting, and caulking to prevent leaks and structural damage. It’s a small (gulp) price to pay for a vessel painstakingly built by hand, although getting chummy with the nearest boat yard could make any owner feel like they’re bearing an ill-fated albatross around their neck. (You know what they say about a boat being a hole in the water…)

Except the glorious thing about watching a brand live on well past its 100th birthday is witnessing its evolution of technological advancements. Modern Hacker-Crafts exemplify a blend of timeless elegance and cutting-edge innovation. While they still evoke the classic style of the 1920s and ’30s, the hulls feature modern epoxies sandwiched between three layers of mahogany planking beneath the waterline. This creates what the company calls a “dry bottom,” which is not only exceptionally strong, but also significantly lower maintenance than the hulls of yesteryear. To underscore the company’s confidence in its product, each new Hacker-Craft comes with a five-year hull warranty.

Today, this marriage of traditional design and modern technology is brought to life by a dedicated team of 30 craftsmen at Hacker-Craft’s facility in Queensbury. (A decade after purchasing the company, George Badcock relocated its headquarters from Silver Bay to a 54,000-square-foot facility in Queensbury.) Each boat takes between 3,000 and 5,000 hours to produce, with the various points of assembly overseen by Erin Badcock, chief operating officer and daughter of the company’s owner. “Every part of the construction process is its own craft,” Erin says. “Even down to our rigging team, which is obviously more engineering-focused.”

In 2011, The Hacker Boat Company was exclusively building its traditional runabout model, along with the Sport and Sterling models—the latter named in honor of the engines that powered many early-20th-century Hacker-Craft runabouts. Under the Badcocks’ stewardship, the company brought in naval architect Jeff Brown, who helped expand the lineup to nine models. These include a commuter with an enclosed cabin, the Monaco with a cuddy cabin, a center console, and even an electric series, all of which are fully customizable from stem to stern. Outfitting these boats with modern conveniences—such as performance engines, GPS, and top-of-the-line stereos—has also broadened the appeal to a new generation of boat owners, many of whom have young families in tow. Extending the lineup and attracting new enthusiasts feels like a fitting tribute to John L. Hacker, whose legacy shaped not just runabouts, but small pleasure craft as a whole.

While the team’s eyes are on the future, one foot remains firmly planted in the past. The Hacker Boat Company is deeply involved in refit and restoration work, ensuring that the existing Hacker-Craft fleet stays in peak condition. “Many owners return annually or every few years for refinishing and maintenance,” says Erin. The company also helps clients sell their boats and offers a certified pre-owned program, providing buyers with expertly restored Hacker-Crafts that uphold the brand’s legendary craftsmanship. But the sale of pre-owned Hackers isn’t all that common. “Most of our clients own their boats for a long time,” Erin says. “Many have been passed down through generations.”

With an existing showroom in Silver Bay and plans for a new showroom at the Queensbury property in the works, The Hacker Boat Company doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. As the brand continues to evolve, its legacy of craftsmanship and innovation ensures that the best of American boating will endure for generations to come.