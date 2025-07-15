Inside the Ultimate Saratoga Rental Property

Photography by Aaron Kinberg

Before Saratoga Spring Water became the subject of social media influencer Ashton Hall’s viral social media videos (look it up), the brand had already been getting its name out there in out-of-the-ordinary ways, one of which was working with color standards company Pantone to create a new color designation: Saratoga® Signature Blue. That cobalt blue ended up becoming more than a color for realtor and interior designer Ashley Jameson: It became the inspiration for a new Saratoga rental property.

Fittingly dubbed the “House of Blues,” the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property, which sleeps up to 12 guests, was an investment property for one of Jameson’s clients. It was in good structural condition when she closed the sale, but it didn’t say Saratoga as much she or her client liked. So, for the next several months, Jameson put on her designer hat to turn the house into what is perhaps the most accurate embodiment of Saratoga on the rental market.

The process started with finding a calming blue—not Saratoga® Signature Blue exactly, but a hue inspired by it—to line the walls of the living room, kitchen, and upstairs hallway. And Jameson didn’t stop at a quick paint job—she also selected wallpapers adorned with ducks, flowers, and even a custom design inspired by Yaddo Gardens for the primary suite.

The history and charm of Saratoga are embedded in the small details. In the kitchen, there’s a Saratoga Water picture collage, duck cutting board, and mini horse statue; in the living room, there’s a duck throw blanket; in the primary bedroom, there’s a set of horse lamps; and each of the other three bedrooms is decorated in accordance with a core Saratoga theme: music, golf, and ballet.

There’s also a finished studio basement outfitted in a richer blue, complete with Saratoga artwork and a horse coffee table. The self-contained space adds value and versatility to the home, as it can be rented separately or along with the main levels.

Despite the individual quirks of each room, there are also some commonalities, like plentiful seating throughout. “I think something that’s often missed with Airbnbs is providing adequate seating,” Jameson says. “It’s the worst when you go somewhere with a big group and there aren’t enough places to sit. So I always try to incorporate ample seating into my designs.”

For those who want to sit outside, there’s plenty of space to do that, too. There are 16 chairs around a built-in firepit and a dining table in the backyard, and two porches—one on the side, one in the front—with seating areas.

Arguably one of the most unique features of the rental, though, is the fact that the entire place is shoppable. Meaning: Each guest is provided with a QR code and link to find exact details about any given product—and where to buy it themselves.

So while visitors are coming into town to explore all that Saratoga has to offer (the house is within walking distance of the track and Broadway), the home is a destination in and of itself. “I really want guests to be able to have a full experience of Saratoga,” Jameson says. “So even if they can’t fit everything in while they’re here, they’ll have it brought to them right there.”

Staycation, anyone?