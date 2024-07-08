Jesse Frohman’s ‘Equine Elegance’ Photography Exhibit Coming to The Adelphi Hotel

Experience the breathtaking beauty and spirited essence of horses through the lens of acclaimed photographer Jesse Frohman, whose latest exhibition, entitled “Equine Elegance,” will be showcased at The Adelphi and Salt & Char beginning July 16, right after the start of the annual Saratoga Race Course meet.

Photographed at two major show barns in Florida—Uphill Farm and Evermore Farm—this collection features champion show horses such as Circa and the legendary Catch Me. For this exhibition, Frohman has used his distinctive visual style to capture horses’ magnificent grace, power and soul, set against the charming landscapes of beautiful Wellington, Florida. This collection celebrates the profound impact of horses on human culture and history, perfectly complementing Saratoga Springs’ rich equestrian heritage.

Renowned for his compelling portraiture of cultural icons, Frohman cemented his reputation with his iconic photo series “Kurt Cobain: The Last Session.” Beyond celebrity portraits, his work spans fashion and editorial photography and has been featured in major publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone. His work is also in the permanent collections of the National Portrait Gallery and the Musuem of Modern Art (MOMA).

Join us for this captivating exhibition, curated by Nicole Ianniello, and immerse yourself in the majestic beauty of Frohman’s photography. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness these stunning works during Saratoga’s vibrant summer season—and come back this fall for Frohman’s artist talk, to be scheduled soon.

[email protected]