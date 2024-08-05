John Legend Joins the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC

This year’s program for Philadelphia Orchestra’s summer residency has again proven legendary—as in John Legend-ary. (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

Tickets have been selling fast for EGOT-winning, multi-platinum singer John Legend’s debut

with the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC on Aug. 7. An Evening With John Legend–A Night of Songs and Stories with The Philadelphia Orchestrawillfeature Legend’s greatest hits (think “All of Me,” “Ordinary People” and “Tonight”), fascinating personal stories from his life and career, and selections from his 2022 album Legend. “First of all, he’s such an incredible musician,” says Anthony Parnther, the revered filmconductor who will be leading Legend and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Parnther worked with Legend on a similar (and sold-out) show at the Hollywood Bowl, with its orchestra and a full gospel choir. “He’s a terrific pianist, a terrific singer and a terrific storyteller,” says Parnther. “That show we did in LA was a compendium of his life story and background.

He told a personal story about his upbringing in the church and details about his family. For instance, I didn’t know his name wasn’t John Legend until he told the audience that his real name was something else.”

Parnther played coy regarding Legend’s actual name (we’re shameless—it’s John Roger Stephens), having worked with a broad coalition of talented and privacy-minded stars, from classical icons like Joshua Bell and Jessye Norman to hip-hop titans such as Wu-Tang Klan and Rihanna. He’s also carved out a reputation as a premier conductor for many big-budget Hollywood films such as Dune: Part Two, Oppenheimer and Black Panther. “Regardless of genre, good and interesting music is good and interesting music,” says Parnther about his broad musical tastes and what drives him. “And getting to work with someone of John’s caliber is very alluring to me as an artist.” After Legend’s Philadelphia Orchestra debut, Parnther is scheduled to do several cross-country shows with him over the next few months.

In addition to Legend and Parnther, the world-renowned orchestra is bringing an impressive slate of fireworks-worthy headliners and performances to SPAC this summer. Highlights include five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Renaissance woman Angélique Kidjo (Aug. 2); a 100th anniversary celebration of Gershwin’s world-famous Rhapsody in Bluewith the Marcus Roberts Trio (Aug. 1); and Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana(Aug. 10), which is returning to SPAC for the first time in more than 15 years, with Albany Pro Musica.

And let’s not overlook returning champions such as Yo-Yo Ma (a former cover star of this magazine), who will be playing an evening of moving, Romantic-era music by Dvořák with guest conductor Xian Zhang (Aug. 16). Philadelphia Orchestra Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will also return Aug. 8 to lead a program exclusive to SPAC, featuring Richard Strauss’ An Alpine Symphony (Eine Alpensinfonie), a tone poem celebrating the sublimity of nature, alongside the SPAC premiere of Robert Schumann’slively Konzertstückfor horns

and orchestra.

As we said, SPAC’s 2024 season will go down as the stuff of legends.