Jon Batiste to Perform at SPAC, Cynthia Erivo Cancels Appearance

There’s good news, and there’s bad news.

The bad news is that due to scheduling conflicts beyond her control, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo has canceled her upcoming appearance with the Philadelphia Orchestra, which was scheduled for August 22.

The good news is that Jon Batiste, seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will take her place. His appearance will coincide with the highly anticipated release of his new album, BIG MONEY, marking the first time that audiences will be able to experience his new music live ahead of his national tour.

“Jon Batiste is one of the most brilliant and accomplished musicians of our time—a once-in-a-generation artist who will bring his creativity, magnetism, and social activism to Saratoga,” says Elizabeth Sobol, SPAC’s CEO. “His return to SPAC carries a special kind of magic—a homecoming for an artist whose roots run deep in our city.”

Batiste, who last performed in the Spa City at the 2018 Saratoga Jazz Festival and is an alumnus of the Skidmore Jazz Institute, will debut songs from his upcoming album, which melds classic and modern styles of R&B, Americana, soul, roots, jazz, gospel, and more. Afterward, he’ll perform alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra.

All tickets purchased for the August 22 performance will be automatically transferred from An Evening with Cynthia Erivo to A Special Evening with Jon Batiste and The Philadelphia Orchestra. For current ticket holders who prefer a refund or credit to redeem at a later date, SPAC will be sending via email a request form to complete by August 1.

Get your tickets for Batiste’s show at spac.org, at the box office, or by calling 518-584-9330.