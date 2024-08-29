Local Beauty Brand Acta Celebrates Clean Victory

Eight years ago, Jillian Ehrenberg was studying to become an herbalist. Cultivating remedies from her garden, Ehrenberg would make oils from her harvest—and a mess in her kitchen—until one day her husband, a chemist by trade, encouraged her to make a basic lotion formula to which she could add her oils.

What started as a simple suggestion to preserve household order opened up a new creative trajectory for Ehrenberg. Today, she is the founder of Acta Beauty and owner of the clean beauty retail store Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa. Earlier this year, six of her Acta Beauty products were recognized at the 2024 Beauty Shortlist Awards—officially making all seven products in the Acta Beauty line award winners.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards,” Ehrenberg says. “Acta Beauty is a serious player in the skincare industry with clean products that emphasize efficacy.”

In the crowded marketplace of skin care and beauty products, the Beauty Shortlist Awards help people cut through the noise with its “nature first, Earth first” ethos, honoring natural brands and products that both give results and commit to certain ethical standards.

While the awards mark a major milestone for Acta Beauty, Ehrenberg says that the most rewarding

feedback comes from the Saratoga County community.

“Someone will try one of my products and then they’ll go out in the world and someone will either compliment their skin or ask them what they’re using, or they’ll tell somebody, ‘Oh my gosh, I love how it feels—you should definitely try it,’” she says. “It’s the highest compliment.”

Ehrenberg finds joy in connecting with each person who enters her shop, located at 89 Milton Avenue.

“I never forget anybody,” she says. “I tell everybody, the only things I want to do all day are interact with people and work on making new products. I go home every day and at the dinner table tell my husband about the awesome interactions I had that day.”

Ehrenberg’s connection to her community shines through her products, too. For many people with sensitive skin, skin care products that are available from mass brands and retailers can cause irritation— or worse. Ehrenberg takes pride in developing clean formulas that are accessible for more skin types.

“My proudest moments, she says, “all come back to the connection with people who genuinely cannot use anything but my products on their skin.”