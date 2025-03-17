Photography by Matt Kisiday

Mapa Mueller knows that interior design has never mattered as much as it does today, especially when it comes to the world of hospitality. “Hospitality used to be more about reliable service and less about looks,” says the Ballston Spa resident. “But now people pay for that unique, boutique experience. A great design makes a strong first impression, keeps people comfortable, and creates those moments that stick with them—and end up all over social media.”

Mueller also just so happens to know what great design is. A native of Colombia, she moved to New York City after college to get her Master of Fine Arts at Pratt Institute. She lived in the City for nine years, working on high-profile NYC hospitality projects including the restaurant Passerine and The Equinox Hotel, as well as the Fairmont Hotel, which is slated to open in New Orleans this summer, and The Manchester, the Lexington, KY hotel pictured here. She relocated to Saratoga County to be closer to her husband’s family in 2022, and in 2023, one month after the birth of her first child, quit her full-time job to start her own interior design studio.

Mueller’s currently working on a 28-key hotel in Ocean Grove, NJ; an 80-key hotel, restaurant, and rooftop bar in Puerto Rico; and a 34-key boutique hotel in Midtown Manhattan. But she’s itching to break into the Spa City design market.

“Saratoga has so much hospitality design potential,” she says. “The city’s racing tradition draws thousands of visitors each summer, and, from my experience, this is the kind of visitor that often expects immersive, experiential environments and unforgettable guest experiences—something that thoughtful interior design can deliver. Beyond that, Saratoga has architectural charm, SPAC, the mineral springs, and a rich history as a wellness and horse racing destination. For someone like me who values creating strong narratives in interior design, Saratoga offers countless untapped stories to draw from.”

All that needs to happen? Someone to tap into Mueller’s keen eye for design to bring Saratoga’s hospitality scene to the next level. And it’s not a matter of if—it’s a matter of when.