Mouzon House Changes Course With New Supper Club Structure

For the last few years, The Mouzon House has been hosting special reservation-only, five-course Supper Club dinners on select Friday and Saturday nights. The draw: You can only get that specific menu on that specific weekend. Want one of the dishes the following weekend? You’re probably out of luck.

While the beloved farm-to-table restaurant was still offering regular restaurant service through the end of 2024, the Pedinotti family, who opened Mouzon House in 2005, decided to go all in on their Supper Clubs and private events this year. That means that while the restaurant is no longer open for regular dinner service, fans of its eclectic, elegant, down-home dishes—think fried chicken and crawfish beignets—can still get their fix if they plan ahead.

The decision, as you can imagine, was not taken lightly.

“We are so lucky to have a historic home,” Rebecca Pedinotti (seen here with her mom, Dianne) says of the Victorian-era structure that’s home to Mouzon House. “We want to allow our guests to come in, relax, slow down, and enjoy their moments together.”

“My sister and I have young families, and we felt like we were missing out on precious time with our kids,” says Rebecca Pedinotti, who handles all the ingredient sourcing and cooking with her sister, Kaitlyn, and father, David. (Rebecca and Kaitlyn’s mother, Dianne, handles the front of house.) “Because we source sustainably grown ingredients from farmers nearby, the cost of food is really high. Plus, the reality of restaurant life, especially in Saratoga in the summer, means that sometimes we wouldn’t feel great at the end of a night. There are only so many people you can feed in one space and still make it special.”

The Pedinottis also found themselves keeping the restaurant lights on—and the bartender, dishwasher, and wait staff on hand—for just a few couples lingering at the bar over drinks and an appetizer.

“That kind of model no longer felt sustainable to us,” Rebecca says. “Not for the lives we wanted, or from an economic perspective.”

Now, Mouzon House only opens on select Fridays and Saturdays for Supper Club, as well as for private events, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and showers.

So far, the change has allowed the Pedinottis to get more creative and craft unique menus inspired by locally grown, seasonal ingredients, with themes that will transport diners to different places, like the Mediterranean or New Orleans. On June 7 and 8, the Belmont Supper Club will feature an island-themed menu that can be curated to meet dietary needs and allergies. A full drinks menu and special wine pairings will also be available.

“This was such a personal decision,” Rebecca says. “It doesn’t feel good to run on empty. We want to create special moments that we can be proud of.”