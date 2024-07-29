Natalie Moore Named Editor of Empire Media Network

Empire Media Network (EMN), the parent company of Saratoga Living, Capital Region Living, and Saratoga’s Best, announced this week that Director of Content Natalie Moore would assume the role of editor of the three storied publications. In this position, she will work closely with Saratoga Living Sales Director Annette Quarrier and Capital Region Living Publisher Teresa Frazer as well as EMN Chief Operations Officer Tina Galante to produce the top-of-the-line magazines upstate New Yorkers have come to know and love, in addition to ancillary print products for iconic local organizations such as Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Albany Symphony. EMN Owner Anthony R. Ianniello, Esq. will remain the company’s chairman.

A Ballston Lake native, Moore started with the company as a Saratoga Living intern in 2016 and has since served as editorial assistant, managing editor and director of content. Over the course of the last eight years, she has played a pivotal role in the production of dozens of publications as both an editor and writer. She also helped launch Saratoga Living After Hours, a wildly popular Substack newsletter for which she will remain the primary contributor. She looks forward to continuing to provide the Saratoga and Capital Region communities with both coffee table–worthy print products and boots-on-the-ground online reporting.

“There aren’t too many people who know Saratoga Springs and the larger Capital Region area better than this group of women,” Moore says of Quarrier, Frazer and Galante. “Both Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living have been around for more than two decades. I can’t think of better team to lead the brands into the next 20 years.”

For advertising opportunities, email [email protected] or [email protected].

To subscribe to the print publications and get six signature flip issues per year delivered right to your doorstep, click here.

To subscribe to Saratoga Living After Hours, a thrice-weekly newsletter covering what’s going on in Saratoga Springs as it happens, click here.