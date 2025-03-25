Overdress to Impress Returns to Panza’s on April 8

On Tuesday, April 8, Saratoga Living magazine will present the 4th annual Overdress to Impress—a celebration of all things glitzy, glam, and over the top—at Panza’s Restaurant on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

Born out of Covid, Overdress to Impress began in 2022 as a reason for Saratogians to dress up and get back out there after two years of sweatpants and Zoom calls. Since then, it’s blossomed into a beloved annual event that gives women (and men!) a chance to express themselves via fashion and strut their stuff in the annual fashion show, emceed by Bocage Champagne Bar’s Zac Denham and judged by Overdress to Impress co-founder Andrea Zappone, interior designer Kennedy Taylor, and Two Buttons Deep cofounder Taylor Rao, aka The Buttonista.

This year’s event, sponsored by Afterglow Sunless Tans, will feature drinks by Bocage and Curamia Tequila, food by Panza’s, music by DJ PR3Z, red carpet photos and interviews, a late-night dance party, and, of course, Met Gala–worthy social media and print magazine coverage. A portion of proceeds will go to Wellspring, which provides critical sexual assault and domestic violence services to the Saratoga County community.

“In the past, Overdress to Impress has helped support Saratoga Living‘s mission of highlighting the amazing region we call home in an era when the presence of local journalism isn’t a given,” says Saratoga Living Editor Natalie Moore. “By partnering with Wellspring, we are also able to use our platform—and the eyeballs that tune in to our coverage of Overdress to Impress—to amplify the message of one of Saratoga County’s most important nonprofits.”

The theme for this year’s event is Glam Revival. Attendees are invited to draw inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, Aubrey Hepburn…even Britney Spears—basically, any bygone era of glam they can think of.

“There aren’t many opportunities to wear an over-the-top outfit to express your personality in the Capital Region,” says Andrea Zappone, who hatched the idea for Overdress to Impress in 2022 and has been a judge of the event’s fashion show every year since. “Overdress is an excuse to get glammed up on a Tuesday night and, honestly, just feel good about yourself. The “judging” portion of the evening is just a big love-fest—I love telling everyone how amazing they look.”

For more information and to purchase Overdress to Impress tickets, click here. To see photos from last year’s event, click here.