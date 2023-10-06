Panel: Ask The Audience

Nothing beats the word of a local when looking for restaurant recommendations, so we asked five Spa City foodies to weigh in on Saratoga’s must-haves.
1. Go-to takeout meal
2. Can’t-miss for out-of-towners
3. What you wish Saratoga had
Libby Adams
1. Shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna roll and kani salad from Wasabi
2. Cantina, because it’s such a big part of the downtown experience
3. A cocktail bar that offers mixology classes
Paul Boni
1. Burrito bowl from Taquero
2. Solevo Kitchen—do yourself a favor and order two plates of the mozzarella app.
3. I want Broadway Kettle Korn to make a return! IKYKY.
Carol Godette
1. I have Augie’s To-Go on speed dial for their Friday eggplant parm special.
2. Pennell’s—it’s off the beaten path but it’s been around for more than 100 years with good reason.
3. A good Vietnamese restaurant
Scott Morganstein
1. Family meals at Wheatfields with the eggplant stack add-on
2. The Carnegie Deli stand at the track during racing season
3. More modern ethnic offerings like Greek, Thai or Middle Eastern; and a private chef’s table dining experience or omakase
Tiina Loite
1. Pizza from Forno Bistro—especially the white truffle
2. Seneca has a contemporary vibe and Bocage is so elegant.
3. A très French brasserie/bistro—something that transports you to Paris