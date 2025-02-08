In the 1980s, NASA began testing various light wavelengths to help grow plants and provide sustainable food sources for extended space missions. During this research, NASA discovered that red-light wavelengths, while effective for plant growth, could also safely and effectively alleviate pain, heal wounds, and rejuvenate the skin.

As of 2025, advancements in this discovery have led to the development of innovative red-light-based medical devices. Recently, red-light therapy has gained widespread attention thanks to the popular Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. The film explores tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson’s cutting-edge anti-aging regimen, highlighting red-light therapy as a promising method to potentially extend lifespan and improve overall health.

Red-Light Therapy Treats Multiple Conditions:

Reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots

Lifts, firms, and tones the skin

Treats mild-to-moderate acne and blemishes

Supports pain management and general wellness for the entire body

How Red-Light Energy Rejuvenates, Repairs, and Restores

Each cell in your body needs energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) to function. The mitochondria, known as the cell’s powerhouse, produce this energy.

Red-light energy naturally stimulates the mitochondria, supercharging ATP production. This boost in energy supports skin rejuvenation by increasing cellular metabolism and blood flow. It also stimulates collagen and elastin production, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin with a youthful glow.

Note: Collagen production decreases by about 1% each year after age 21.

Understanding Light Waves: How Red Light Heals

Light waves, including those from the sun, are measured in nanometers (nm), or one-billionth of a meter. For context, imagine a yardstick divided into a billion slices—each slice is one nanometer, about 100,000 times thinner than a human hair.

UV light: below 400 nm

Blue light: 500–600 nm

Red light: 600–700 nm

Infrared: above 700 nm

Note: Red-light energy naturally occurs in sunlight and is part of the visible light spectrum.

For a red-light device to be effective, it should emit light within the 630–660 nm range. Additionally, it must deliver sufficient power—30–60 milliwatts per centimeter squared (mW/cm²)—to produce results. Typical treatment sessions last about 15 minutes.

FDA Clearance: Ensuring Safe and Effective Devices

Before a red-light medical device can be legally sold or used, manufacturers must obtain FDA clearance. The FDA 510(k) over-the-counter (OTC) clearance confirms that the device has been rigorously tested and is safe and effective for treating various skin conditions.

Locally, UVBioTek—a Hudson Falls, NY–based medical equipment manufacturer—received FDA 510(k) OTC clearance in 2018 for its popular POLY Pro Red-Light Therapy device. Today, the POLY Pro System is widely used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, med spas, salons, and wellness centers, treating millions annually.

Note: Some red-light devices on the market lack FDA clearance and may emit no more power than decorative lights. Always verify a device’s FDA 510(k) clearance at fda.gov before purchasing or using it.

Ready to Experience the Benefits?

Curious about how red-light therapy can improve your skin and wellness? Request your free Red-Light Therapy Science and Business Report by emailing jerry.deveney@outlook.com today!