Rena’s Fine Flowers Takes a Bough

’Tis the season to take your home from joyless to joyous. But if your vision of a holly, jolly Christmas doesn’t involve detangling twinkly lights and dusting off ornament boxes, you’re in luck: Rena’s Fine Flowers, a Saratoga-based floral company, will deck your halls for you.

It all started 20 years ago, when Rena Zeppetelli became inspired after spending time at her sister’s flower shop in Cape Cod. “I started working with her on weddings and events and just took to it and loved it,” Zeppetelli says. She brought that inspiration back to the Spa City, and started Rena’s Fine Flowers, which specializes in wedding florals, home and garden design, and, yes, holiday décor.

Each holiday season, Zeppetelli’s team—which includes her 23-year-old daughter and 26-year-old son—loads up 85-foot lifts with 10-foot wreaths, greenery galore, and enough bows to adorn the entire North Pole. Zeppetelli diligently walks through every space, lending her sharp eye for design while collaborating with clients to bring both their indoor and outdoor holiday visions to life.

One past client? The Adelphi Hotel, which in recent years has become a beacon of holiday season merriment. Zeppetelli also works with plenty of home, restaurant, and business owners to get their spaces primped and preened for the holidays; this year, she looks forward to playing with colors and textures—like gold sprigs with burgundy accents and oversized pinecones with touches of silver—plus luxe silks for interior designs.

“I got into this to put smiles on people’s faces,” Zeppetelli says. “I love what I do. Even 20 years later, I still love it.”