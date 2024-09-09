Saratoga Living’s 2024 Food + Drink Guide: The Best…

This story is part of a larger editorial Food + Drink Guide that was included in our Fall 2024 issue.

The Best Weeknight Specials in Saratoga

Vegan Night at 9 Miles East

It’s hard to find one vegan course in Saratoga, let alone three. But you’ll get three prix fixe plant-based courses for $35 when you dine in or order takeout at 9 Miles East on Tuesdays.

Kitchen Sink Night at Augie’s To-Go

On Thursdays, get a family-style portion of Augie’s penne with shrimp, sausage, prosciutto, chicken and tomato cream sauce, plus salad and bread, all for $22.95 (normally $34.95).

Dollar Oysters at Henry Street Tavern

You can’t beat one dollar! Slurp down as many oysters as your sea-faring heart desires at Henry Street’s coziest hangout. They’re available from 4pm to close, or until HST runs out.

The Best Saratoga IPAs

Artisanal Brew Works’ G.S.L. Juice

The ABW taproom’s most popular beer by far, the G.S.L is citrusy, hazy and downright crushable.

Whitman Brewing’s Ride For Ruin

Whitman Brewing’s hottest IPA of fall is a 7 percent ABV brew with notes of tropical cocktail, peach and passion fruit.

Tree House Brewing’s Julius

Billed as a beer that converts beer-drinkers into beer-lovers, Tree House Brewing’s Julius isn’t here yet, but it’s coming soon.

The Best Bread & Butter in Saratoga

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Warm Bread at Kindred

Kindred’s focaccia served with black garlic mushroom butter is best summed up by this viral Tweet: “Man, I just do not know how to act around warm bread.”

Parker House Rolls at Seneca

All the rage on the West Coast, Parker House rolls are served with whipped honey butter at Seneca and have developed a cult following.

French Batard at Panza’s

You don’t even have to order Panza’s bread, which comes with a house-made garlic and herb compound butter—it’s complimentary.

The 3 Best Saratoga Parking Lots

Scallions

Scallions is one of the few downtown restaurants with a dedicated parking lot, but it does share the spots with Henry Street Taproom and tend to fill up on busy days.

Forno Bistro

At the north end of Broadway, Forno Bistro shares a lot with Jacobsen Rugs—but only for the

half hour both businesses are open at the same time.

Mouzon House

Mouzon House has a few parking spots…plus a few hundred in the City Center parking garage right next to the restaurant. Parking in the lot is free for the first hour.

The Best Rooftop Bars In Saratoga

Saratoga City Tavern

The OG Saratoga rooftop bar offers sweeping views of the city from the five stories up. The City Tavern was recently put on the market. Just how much do you like the rooftop? It could be yours for

a cool $4.9 mil.

Cantina

Nothing screams summer like margaritas on a rooftop, but Cantina’s hottest floor (both in temperature and vibe) is open on select days through the fall.

Coat Room

The newest member of Saratoga’s sky-high scene, Coat Room has hosted several special events on

its rooftop and expects to have it open for full service this fall.

The Best CSAs

The Day Dream Farmer

Pick up one of two sizes of seasonal produce boxes every week or every other week in Wilton.

Pitney Meadows Community Farm

Harvest the veggies you like to eat yourself for $35 a week from June through September.

Featherbed Lane Farm

Choose your own produce—and how much you want—every Saturday year-round at this Ballston Spa farm.