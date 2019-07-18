Saratoga Race Course 2019: Another Side Of Saratoga Racetrack

Although we’re just a few months into the Saratoga summer and a few short weeks into the Saratoga Race Course season, saratoga living‘s staff of web photographers has already been incredibly busy. You’ve been catching up on all the top stakes races (and everything horse racing-related), courtesy of Billy Francis LeRoux. You’ve been drooling over the access Francesco D’Amico has had to all the best bands at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, such as Phish and the Dave Matthews Band. (He’s even rocking the New York City Ballet.)

And let me tell you, you’re in for a new treat. Photographer Katie Dobies, who you know from her work on Saratogian Of The Month (and other great features in the print edition), just sent us some fabulous shots from Saratoga Race Course. But they’re not the usual racetrack gallery—you know, horse, horse, horse, jockey, horse, horse, horse. Would you be surprised if I said there were a few puppies involved? Click on the gallery above to flip through Katie’s latest.