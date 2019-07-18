fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Another Side Of Saratoga Racetrack

'saratoga living' photographer Katie Dobies spends a day at the races—and finds more than just horses.

Saratoga Race Course
One of the calm days before Saratoga Race Course opened for the season. (Katie Dobies)
A Thoroughbred gets a washdown after a morning run. (Katie Dobies)

Flowers growing in a greenhouse in the stables. (Katie Dobies)

A trackgoer's dogs wait patiently on the seat of their owner's golf cart. (Katie Dobies)

Horse trainers and riders heading to the main track for morning workouts. (Katie Dobies)

Woody's Barbershop's Master Barber Joe "Woody" Wood and Trainer Eric Guillot hanging out at the track. (Katie Dobies)

Groom Jordan Martinez with Here Comes Tommy at Trainer John Morrison’s stable. (Katie Dobies)

Preston Court makes an appearance at John Morrison's stable. (Katie Dobies)

Taking in another perfect Saratoga morning at the Whitney Viewing Stand. (Katie Dobies)

Although we’re just a few months into the Saratoga summer and a few short weeks into the Saratoga Race Course season, saratoga living‘s staff of web photographers has already been incredibly busy. You’ve been catching up on all the top stakes races (and everything horse racing-related), courtesy of Billy Francis LeRoux. You’ve been drooling over the access Francesco D’Amico has had to all the best bands at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, such as Phish and the Dave Matthews Band. (He’s even rocking the New York City Ballet.)

And let me tell you, you’re in for a new treat. Photographer Katie Dobies, who you know from her work on Saratogian Of The Month (and other great features in the print edition), just sent us some fabulous shots from Saratoga Race Course. But they’re not the usual racetrack gallery—you know, horse, horse, horse, jockey, horse, horse, horse. Would you be surprised if I said there were a few puppies involved? Click on the gallery above to flip through Katie’s latest.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

