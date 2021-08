If you’ve been following Saratoga Living track photographer Tom Killips’ progress this summer at Saratoga Race Course, you’ll know that no two photos he’s sent us have been alike. That was by design. He didn’t want to be repetitive, and man, did he ever hit the mark on that one.

Sadly, this batch of photographs is likely his last for us—at least for the 2021 season, that is. “I went really early this past Saturday morning and again this morning,” Killips says of his latest batch of 22 photographs. What you’ll find is more of his eagle eye for the extraordinary along the backstretch, as well as an early look at Travers Stakes frontrunner, Essential Quality.

