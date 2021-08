If you had the pleasure of swiping through photographer Tom Killips’ first gallery of horse photographs for Saratoga Living, you’ll know that he has an eye not only for the stars of the Saratoga Race Course show, but also the people, who hang back, behind the scenes, and make it all possible.

Killips spent the last morning in August across Union Avenue at the Oklahoma Training Track, where he captured more of the best that the Saratoga Summer has to offer: morning workouts, horse baths and many, many smiling faces.

Click on the above image to swipe through his latest gallery.