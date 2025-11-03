follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week Returns November 3–9

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Just when you thought Saratoga’s slow season had finally arrived, Discover Saratoga has gone and given you another reason to get out and about this week: The tourism agency’s popular Saratoga Restaurant Week initiative, now celebrating its 20th year, kicks off today—Monday, November 3—and runs through the weekend.

The main draw of Restaurant Week is the three-course prix fixe dinner special, offered for $35 (plus tax and tip) at more than 35 participating restaurants throughout Saratoga County. Certainly, some longtime Restaurant Week favorites are back, including Panza’s, Hattie’s, Boca Bistro, Brook Tavern, and Scallions (click the links to see the menus!). But with all the new restaurants that have opened in the last 12 months, this year’s Restaurant Week has plenty of first-time participants: Check out the menus at newcomers Familiar Creature, Fillies on Phila, Salvato’s Bistro, T.G. Clancy’s Tavern & Fare, Regent, and Standard Fare, whose second-course zucchini “lasagna” is pictured above.

Other restaurants are getting in on the fun, too. For $25 dinner specials, check out Artisanal Brew Works, The Hideaway, The Ripe Tomato, and more, and for $15 lunch specials, head to Country Corner Cafe, Shirley’s Restaurant, and Thirsty Owl Bistro, among others.

For a full list of participating restaurants, and their special Restaurant Week menus, visit discoversaratoga.org.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
1:28 pm, Nov 3, 2025
58°F
Humidity: 58 %
Pressure: 1013 hPa
Wind: 3 mph
Wind Gust: 8 mph
Clouds: 16%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week Returns November 3–9

Tops of Trees to Preview New Album at VooDoo Ball

The Saratoga Springs Public Library’s 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.