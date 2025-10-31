Tops of Trees to Preview New Album at VooDoo Ball

In Saratoga, Halloween is never just a one-night affair. This Saturday, November 1, a costumed crowd will dance to a funk-fueled chord as local bands Tops of Trees and The NolaNauts take the stage for VooDoo Ball, a “night of musical mischief” at Saratoga Music Hall at 7pm.

Know the name Tops of Trees, but can’t quite place it? If you caught June 2024’s Belmont on Broadway concert or the free Saratoga New Year’s Eve show on Ellsworth Place last December, you’ve already seen the homegrown funk-rockers in action. The band is a few months removed from the release of a music video for “Upstate,” an homage to the 518 in which eagle-eyed observers can spot familiar hangouts. Now, they’re priming fans for their next big release—Do Something, due out December 11—by previewing some of the songs from the album at VooDoo Ball, where they’ll be joined by Albany-based, New Orleans–inspired, 10-piece band The NolaNauts.

Hear a snippet from Saratoga Living‘s interview with Tops of Trees frontman Damian Ubriaco here.

“The NolaNauts have that New Orleans funk thing going, and we have our own kind of take—maybe a little more Memphis influence,” Tops of Trees frontman Damian Ubriaco tells Saratoga Living. “There’s great energy between the two bands. Everybody’s been working the past few weeks to figure out how we can put on the best show for the audience.” In addition to the show itself, which is expected to be equal parts concert and dance party, VooDoo Ball will feature a costume contest, with prizes awarded for the first and second place costumes.

Following last year’s standout single “Light On,” Tops of Trees’ new album continues the band’s evolution—it’s a mix of soulful hooks, rock grit, and the kind of rhythmic drive that gets audiences out of their seats. Do Something dives into themes of action and purpose, an invitation to shake loose from inertia.

“This record is about taking action—in your life, your love, and your community,” says drummer Troy Helmer. “We wanted to throw a party that celebrates that spirit—and Halloween weekend felt like the perfect time to channel that energy and get a little weird with it.”

Tickets and information for The VooDoo Ball can be found here. The performance takes over Saratoga Music Hall (474 Broadway, Saratoga Springs) on Saturday, November 1, at 7pm.