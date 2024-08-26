Saratoga Saddlery Is Cowboy Boot Central

There’s nary a shoe more versatile than a cowboy boot. A recent article published by Vogue points to all the different ways they’ve been worn throughout the years: by Princess Diana over preppy jeans in the ’90s, in Madonna’s “Don’t Tell Me” music video, on Celine’s spring/summer 2024 runway, and of course, by Dolly Parton for decades.

In the Spa City, the cowboy boot makes perfect sense—this is a horse town with a penchant for dressing up—and there’s no better selection than at Saratoga Saddlery on Broadway.

“We’ve seen a notable increase in cowboy boot purchases over the last few years,” says Saratoga Saddlery owner Sabine Rodgers. “Women are no longer just pairing them with jeans—it’s now fashionable to wear them with dresses as well.” Simply take a peek around a country concert at SPAC: You’ll get the idea.

While Rodgers points to Taylor Swift as a driving force behind the rise of cowboy boots—at least of the fringed variety—she also says boots these days are more comfortable than they used to be. “Whereas you once had to break them in for days,” she says, “now they offer an instant comfortable fit right out of the box.”

Whatever type of boot you’re looking for—tall, short, pink, brown, fringed, bedazzled or embroidered—Saratoga Saddlery surely has it on its floor-to-ceiling boot wall. “Cowboy boots fit perfectly with Saratoga’s equestrian lifestyle,” Rodgers says. “You’ll see them at Saratoga Race Course in the stable area all the way to the winner’s circle.”