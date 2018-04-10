Saratoga’s Amtrak Trains Will Reroute to Grand Central Station This Summer

Due to construction on the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge (pictured) and other areas, Saratoga trains will terminate in Grand Central Station this summer.

If you’re a Saratogian training it down to New York City this summer, expect to be deposited in a much nicer-looking station, with one of the world’s greatest food courts and oyster bars.

According to Amtrak, due to critical infrastructure upgrades that will be taking place to the Empire Tunnel and Spuyten Duyvil Bridge—as well as one of the main tracks at Pennsylvania Station—Big Apple-bound trains will be rerouted to Grand Central Station (they currently terminate in Penn). The change in service will begin on Saturday, May 26, and end on Tuesday, September 4.

If you haven’t been to Grand Central, I’d strongly suggest taking a load off at the Grand Central Oyster Bar or nearby saloon—or just exploring the historic, architecturally gorgeous station. It’s also basically a giant mall, with a number of top-flight shopping options in the building as well.

Affected trains include the Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack and Maple Leaf, the former two of which stop in Saratoga. All four trains also stop in Albany and a number of other local stations, which are varying distances from Saratoga. Additionally, the Lake Shore Limited, which stops in Albany, will only operate between Boston and Chicago, and Albany will become the hub for transfers from NYC and Hudson Valley customers via the Empire Service.