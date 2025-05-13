Saratogian of the Month: Conner Roohan

In the era of influencers and algorithms that sell us everything from skincare products to mushroom tea, it only makes sense that realtors would be using the power of social media to sell houses. Locally, real estate broker, pickleball enthusiast, and man about town Conner Roohan is leading the charge.

A Saratoga Springs High School grad, Conner has leaned into social media marketing in recent years. And I mean way in. He doesn’t just post Instagram carousels with pretty pictures of houses—he’s out here producing Wes Anderson–style shorts, Rocky-inspired “Eye of the Tiger” montages, and one-take drone walkthroughs. He lies in beds, lounges by pools, and bellies up to bars, all in the name of showing off what Saratoga’s residential and commercial real estate scenes have to offer.

This past winter, Conner turned to social media not to sell a house, but to give away $10,000. He asked his followers to vote for their favorite local charity, and in the end, divvied his donation up between 27 of Saratogians’ favorite nonprofits.

If you know Conner, personally or from social media, you know he exudes confidence. Real estate, he knows, is as much about selling houses as it is about selling yourself. Luckily, he’s pretty darn good at both.

How’d you get into real estate?

After college, I didn’t really have much of a plan, and I decided to get my real estate license. I was actually working as a busser at Circus Café when I sold my first house, and slowly built my business to where it is now. I’ve been licensed now for 11 years. I lowkey miss bussing tables, though.

Why have you dedicated so much time and energy to social media marketing?

For better or worse, people view social media as reality. If someone is posting all the time traveling, that’s what people are going to ask them about. If people post in the gym, that’s what people will ask them about. So I decided to gear my whole account around real estate.

What’s your real estate philosophy?

Don’t wait to buy real estate: Buy real estate and wait. A lot of people have been on the fence for a long time, and they’ve missed out. It’s expensive to buy a house, but I’m not sure that the other options are any better.