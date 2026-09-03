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Saratogian of the Month: Michael DeVellis

  • The Connecticut native and 2020 Saratoga transplant fell in love with the Spa City for its arts scene. Now, he’s contributing a creative project of his own. 

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

When people ask me how I know Michael DeVellis, a former MAC Cosmetics executive who founded his own beauty company 23 years ago, I say that we met at Pitney Meadows’ Fire Feast. More accurately, he, four buttons deep in his white linen shirt, handed me, four cocktails deep and starving, a plate of pickled beets without me even having to ask for one. It was then that I decided we would be friends.

Our shared love of root vegetables was only the beginning. Since last summer, I’ve learned that Michael also shares with me a propensity for after-dinner drinks at Familiar Creature, mezze platter lunches at Sara’s Kitchen, live shows at Caffè Lena, and bearded men. He also edits, designs, and publishes a biannual print magazine called On Makeup that supplements his work at The Powder Group, a company that connects professional makeup artists and brands through events, PR, and education. Oh, and he’s also a career coach with two published career guides, as well as the creator of the Community Pride Flag, which he describes as a flag version of the “All Are Welcome Here” signs. 

This Pride Month, I caught up with Michael on the porch of the Caroline Street home he shares with his husband, Brad, to pick up my Community Pride Flag, drink wine, and ask him a few questions.

What’s something you wish people knew about the beauty industry?

I wish more people understood the level of training and expertise required to do this work well. The best makeup artists, hair stylists, and estheticians are highly skilled. Hiring a beauty pro based on lower prices is a terrible approach. You truly do get what you pay for.

You also work in print media…Do you think print is dead or dying?

I love print. I only read hard copies of books, magazines, and even newspapers. While it has become only one of the many ways that we communicate now as a society, there’s always going to be room for the analog version of media.

What’s the story behind the Community Pride Flag?

It started as a personal art project last year. It’s intended to be a symbol of inclusiveness, visibility, and unity for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities, but also for allies. So many people loved it that I produced it this year and made it available to purchase at @thecommunityprideflag on Instagram and Facebook.

What’s your favorite thing about Saratoga Springs?

Iconic venues like SPAC, Caffè Lena, and UPH have drawn us in so deeply and made this the most amazing home for Brad and me. Saratoga’s truly a magical oasis of all the things I love—live music, the arts, incredible restaurants, historic architecture, the outdoors, and great people.  

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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