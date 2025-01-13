Photography by Richard Lovrich

Lots of people have big ideas. Spencer Sherry actually makes his happen.

Community outreach and grants coordinator for Saratoga Arts by day, Spencer is, chiefly, a filmmaker. In 2023, he became the first person to adapt Stephen King’s short story “The Monkey” into a film, and in 2024 he executive produced “Anomaly,” a short film that was filmed and premiered at Cohoes Music Hall. He’s produced and pulled off Survivor-style competitions on an island in Lake George, and is the mastermind behind Saratoga Arts’ mysterious annual Foundation Experience fundraiser. He’s the president of the 518 Film Network, and hosts events that connect local filmmakers. While the Otsego County native has only lived here for several years, he’s already become the guy you go to if you want to make your creative idea a reality.

This winter, Spencer has two big events planned. The first is the inaugural Saratoga Film Showcase, a mini film festival that will highlight the potential of the 518’s filmmaking scene and raise money to provide scholarships for kids to attend Art Week at Camp Stomping Ground this summer. Headlining the January 17-18 Showcase is Brit McAdams, who wrote and directed Paint, the Owen Wilson film that caused quite a stir when it filmed in Saratoga in 2021. Then, on March 1, Spencer will host a screening of his version of “The Monkey” followed by a screening of the Hollywood adaptation of the story, which will be released on February 21. The double-feature will culminate in a themed dance party with three DJ sets at Putnam Place.

Spencer is my friend—I mean, he’s everyone’s friend—but I’ve never had the chance to interview him myself. So I did.

Where did your love of film originate?

The $5 movie bin at Walmart. My friends and I used to turn the whole thing inside out, digging all the way to the bottom for treasure—usually psychological thrillers. But it wasn’t until I worked on my first film set (2018’s Set It Up) that I got hooked on the entire filmmaking process and realized that it was possible to create my own.

What’s in store for the Saratoga Film Showcase?

The Saratoga Film Showcase has been something I’ve wanted to attempt for a while, in one form or another. I’m clearly a huge proponent of creating work in this area, and I want to show our community the potential of that. In addition to Paint we’ll be screening three blocks of short films, about half of which are locally produced. Each has a thematic through line: Dance, Local Locations, or “After Dark” (boundary-pushers). Complimenting the first two will be panel discussions with choreographers who’ve designed performances for stage and screen, and city-based creators that have shot upstate, respectively. Oh, and a killer party. The entire event is a nonprofit endeavor, and all the proceeds will go to scholarships for kids to attend Art Week at Camp Stomping Ground this summer.

What about the ‘Monkey’ Event?

When I’m not showcasing everyone else’s art, I do occasionally find time to promote my own. In 2023 I was the first person to adapt Stephen King’s short story “The Monkey” into a film. Three days after mine premiered, it was announced that the second person to adapt the story would be Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) with James Wan producing (Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious). In a fun attempt to not get completely steamrolled by the Hollywood machine, I’m screening the defending champ on March 1st (location TBD) before inviting folks to come see the challenger with me. After which, we’re throwing a themed dance party at Putnam Place with three DJ sets and some surprise performances. I’m mostly just inventing an excuse to throw an event with local party machines Planetarium Party, but will be glad to have one last hurrah for the film that’s changed my life.

What makes the Capital Region’s film scene great?

Filmmaking is a collaborative art, and I’ve found that the sense of community that you can tap into here is invaluable to success in this medium. I personally have been able to accomplish everything I’ve set out to do locally, and that’s specifically due to the support that our region’s artists and patrons have shown me. I lived in NYC when I got my first job on a set and, although I had a great time, it was easy to quickly become disillusioned and jaded alongside everyone else over-saturating the industry there. The genuine enthusiasm I’m met with when I tell people up here about my projects is so meaningful to me, and validates my inclination to treat my efforts as art and not business.

What’s one thing that you wish you could change?

I wish that more people with financial means would recognize the potential of our artists and organizations that are in need, and do more to support and collaborate with them.

What is your life philosophy?

“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” –Abraham Lincoln