follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

PARTY PICS

Scenes From Our Rooftop Soirée with Corcoran and Perennial Condos

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Corcoran Country Living, the Hudson Valley affiliate of top Manhattan-based real estate company Corcoran, is making its first foray into Saratoga Springs, and Saratoga Living threw a party to celebrate!  Formerly the Perennial Apartments (and before that the Pavillon Grand Hotel), the building located at 30 Lake will be transformed into 48 luxury condominiums. Corcoran Country Living will be the exclusive sales agent. At the penthouse soiree, the Saratoga Living and Corcoran teams were joined by realtors, business owners, and other members of the Saratoga community for a party featuring music by Jeff Brisbin, light fare by the onsite Omakase Sushi & Grill, and drink samples by Artisanal Brew Works, First Fill Spirits, and Curamia Tequila.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
9:46 am, Aug 23, 2025
72°F
76 %
1017 hPa
1 mph
Wind Gust: 4 mph
Clouds: 85%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:10 am
Sunset: 7:45 pm

THE EVENTS

No Events Found

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Scenes From Our Rooftop Soirée with Corcoran and Perennial Condos

Jon Batiste Comes Full Circle With ‘Big Money’ Debut at SPAC

SLAH: Standard Fare Opens for Business

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.