Scenes From Our Rooftop Soirée with Corcoran and Perennial Condos

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Corcoran Country Living, the Hudson Valley affiliate of top Manhattan-based real estate company Corcoran, is making its first foray into Saratoga Springs, and Saratoga Living threw a party to celebrate! Formerly the Perennial Apartments (and before that the Pavillon Grand Hotel), the building located at 30 Lake will be transformed into 48 luxury condominiums. Corcoran Country Living will be the exclusive sales agent. At the penthouse soiree, the Saratoga Living and Corcoran teams were joined by realtors, business owners, and other members of the Saratoga community for a party featuring music by Jeff Brisbin, light fare by the onsite Omakase Sushi & Grill, and drink samples by Artisanal Brew Works, First Fill Spirits, and Curamia Tequila.