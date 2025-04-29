Shaken & Stirred Returns for 10th Anniversary Event on May 15

You can go to the bar and tip anytime. But it’s not every day that you can go to a bar and have your tips support children’s performance art opportunities. In fact, that’s pretty much only possible at Universal Preservation Hall’s Shaken & Stirred event, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on May 15 at 5:30pm at Saratoga National Golf Course.

What started as an individual celebrity bartender event that raised funds for the restoration of UPH has become a competition between local businesses for the most tips, all of which go directly toward expanding family programming and supporting students through Proctors’ Collaborative School of the Arts. This year, eight businesses will participate, including your favorite magazine (Saratoga Living, obviously), Palette, The Bonadio Group, Bonacio Construction, Fingerpaint, Metabolic Fitness, Mohawk Honda, and DeCrescente Distributing Co.

“What hasn’t changed is there is no cover charge or ticket needed to get in,” UPH Director Teddy Foster says, “and it’s all about buying drinks from your favorite team and tipping.”

All competing businesses will “make an entrance,” per Foster, as they go to their bar, and then four competition rounds will follow. Each round is an opportunity for attendees to try beverages from different teams and tip their favorite (by cash or QR code). Be prepared to witness local businesses’ employees as you’ve never seen them before—vying for your attention and tips. “Every team has an extra activity that they’ll do to help raise funds for their team,” explains Foster. (Like last year, Team Saratoga Living will come armed with a backdrop for photo ops, and guests can “tip” to have their picture featured in the July/August issue of the magazine.) Food stations will be available to keep you going, and when you can’t go anymore, a rideshare program is there if you need it.

Who can attend? Anyone. You can even start participating before the event begins by sending tips early to your favorite team.

“Shaken and Stirred kicks off the summer party season in Saratoga,” says Foster, “but the best reason to attend is to support UPH in raising funds for our children’s educational programming and tuition assistance program. We never turn any child away.”