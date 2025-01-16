Siro’s Owner and Chef to Bring New Restaurant Concept to 43 Phila Street

Photography by Konrad Odhiambo

Last summer, Saratoga got two months of Noah Frese, the former chef of Albany’s Roosevelt Room and The Delaware, who made the jump to Siro’s just in time for the Spa City racing season. But when the iconic trackside hangout closed for the season on Labor Day, the restaurant’s ownership wasn’t ready to lose their shining star.

“Everything Noah touches turns to gold,” says Siro’s GM Kevin Decker. “His work ethic is unparalleled and his food is fantastic. We didn’t want to lose him—we weren’t going to lose him. So we developed a restaurant for him.”

That restaurant is Noah’s, an Italian chophouse that will take over 43 Phila Street this winter. Downstairs will be a regular restaurant (if you can call Frese’s imaginative take on traditional Italian dishes regular), while the second floor will be a supper club, complete with live music and a chef’s table, at which Noah can cook for and interact with larger parties. Cooking classes are also an option down the road.

“My family’s all Italian, so the menu is kind of old school with a Noah Frese twist on it,” Frese says. “A lot of these dishes were passed down in my family for generations. ”Some highlights: lobster triangoli served with a white vodka sauce and tarragon, tortellini cacio e pepe with shaved truffles and Parmesano Reggiano, and chicken scarpariello with cherry peppers, sausage and crispy Italian potatoes. Frese will also reimagine his signature Spanish chopped salad with an Italian flair. All that will be served alongside steakhouse-worthy cuts of meat, from veal chops to filet and strip steak, which will help differentiate Noah’s from the city’s other high-end Italian joints.

While this restaurant is still in the works—construction is underway and they’re waiting on a liquor license—Decker is already planning far beyond the opening of Noah’s. “We’d like to have a Noah’s in Boca, a Noah’s in New York, a Noah’s in Las Vegas,” he says. “I represented Carbone and Rao’s, and we took their sauces from their New York City restaurants to the retail market. We’d like to do the same thing for Noah, and he’s coming up with a sauce for that.”

While Noah brings the talent necessary for an undertaking of this magnitude, Decker has another secret ingredient critical to his restaurant’s success. “The cachet value of Saratoga is important to launching this,” he says. “You have so many new opportunities happening on Phila Street that we feel it’s a home run for us. We really do.”