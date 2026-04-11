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SLAH: 11 First-time Events Coming Soon to Saratoga

There’s something to be said about the familiarity of the same fan-favorite events returning to Saratoga year after year. Some personal favorites? The Saratoga Lions Club’s beer-soaked Night at the Brewseum, SPAC’s multifaceted Summer SPACtacular, and Saratoga PLAN’s feel-good PLAN for the Future. But there’s also something exciting about a first-of-its-kind event coming to town. Who’ll be there? What’ll the vibes be? Is this the only chance I’ll have to experience something amazing?

Luckily for Saratogians, the next few months promise a healthy mix of both all-new events (a tea party at a museum?!) and longtime staples (Big Truck Day, anyone?). Today, I’m here to tell you about the former. Here are 11 first-time events coming to the Spa City this spring and summer.

Read the list on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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