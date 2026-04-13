Fit Check: AIM Services’ Carnival



Photography by Zack Skowronek

Event: AIM Services’ Carnival

Place: Vapor Night Club

Date: April 11

AnnBritt Newey

Interior Designer

This is elegant and modern; it’s an interesting choice for this event.

I have been trying to figure out where to wear this for a long time. My grandmother made these pants for my mother in the ’70s.

And how perfect that wide-leg pants are everywhere now—proof that fashion is cyclical. Is that necklace amber?

Yes, and there’s amber on my bag too. It’s from a vintage shop.

Alyssa Evans

Attorney

Wow, that’s a real ‘Wow!’ kind of dress!

It’s from Macy’s. I was told this event was Carnival themed, and they always wear a lot of sparkles. I don’t normally wear a lot of sequins. I’m an attorney; I wear a lot of plain suits.

Max Jackoski & Lisa Jackoski

Glens Falls YMCA Volunteer & His Mom

Where did Max get that suit, and Lisa, where did you get that terrific jumpsuit?

Lisa: Max’s suit is from a website called Opposuits. I got my jumpsuit on Amazon for $59. I wanted to go understated to let Max be the hero tonight. He is one of three powerlifters representing New York State at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis this June. His best lift is the deadlift, and he has a personal record of 231 pounds!

Corey Prince

Luxury Transportation Business Owner

Did you have that suit hanging in your closet?

A lot of my outfits are like this.

The shoes are a great touch. They really make the look.

I wore these to a Beyoncé concert. My outfits for Beyoncé are large, eye-catching, and an ode to the artistry and space that she creates. At the concert, her mom crowned me best-dressed attendee in my section.

Nora Sands

Artist

This is sparkly but understated, gold but not bold gold.

I was thinking of the Carnival theme, and I’m also a cheerleading coach, so I’m into sparkly things.

Can you give me a rundown of where the pieces are from?

The dress is by Devon Windsor, my bag is Dolce & Gabbana, and the shoes are Kurt Geiger.

Krutika Kothari

Pharmacist

Your dress is very pretty. It leans into the Carnival theme differently than many others here.

I grew up in India, where colors are very important. I’m drawn to colorful dresses. I got this at Marshall’s, and I’ve had it for a while. I liked it, and when I bought it, I just said, “maybe I’ll wear it someday.”

Lisamarie Dapper

Finance Director

What a colorful and spring-y dress!

I thought it looked like the inside of a Carnival tent.

And it looks like you added some color stripes to your hair tonight too.

My hair is always like this.

Amy Roman

Consulting Firm Owner

That necklace! I love the emphasis your ensemble allows that one piece.

I got the necklace at TJ Maxx…the earrings, too. And my bag. My ring is Ippolita. My dress is Lulus.

TJ Maxx seems to have some treasures for just the right occasions. Have you shopped there before?

Recently, yes. They’ve had some gems. When I go to galas, I go there.

Where are the shoes from?

Jimmy Choo.

Jessica Jablonski

Assistant Director of Education and Training

I absolutely love your dress, but I have to ask…Why white?

I heard that there was an orange and blue theme tonight, which are AIM’s colors, and I wanted to make sure there was a good vessel for the evening. The absence of color is the essence of color. My choice truly accentuated what AIM represents which is freedom of expression.

Where did you get your dress?

I got it at Lulus. The bag is Louis Vuitton—it was a birthday gift from my partner.

Patrick Crocetta

Retired Businessman

Lots of fun things going on here. What a great shirt and tie for a Carnival-themed event.

I looked in stores in Florida, but I bought it online at Amazon. I liked the design and it was appropriate for this occasion.