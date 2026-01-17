When 13 North owners Patti and Larry Weaver announced that they’d be shutting down their Route 9 restaurant and moving operations to Phila Street under the new name Elody, their loyal customers were saddened, but optimistic. “My husband and I were longtime fans of 13 North, and don’t love change,” says Ashley Salvadore, who was invited to the friends and family soft opening of the new restaurant on New Year’s Eve (which just so happened to fall on the 2nd birthday of Patti and Larry’s granddaughter, after whom the restaurant was named). “With that being said, we were both super happy to still experience the same great service, warmth, and delicious food that we remembered from 13 North.”

I never went to 13 North when it was open, but I made a point to get over to Elody after our first Saratoga Living Insiders Club meetup of the year at the new Keuka Spring Vineyards. Though the new restaurant does have a pair of vegan options (very exciting), I brought along a trio of omnivores—Spencer Sherry, Lauren Leddy, and Jessie Brooks—to round out my review.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.