SLAH: How the Former CEO of Barstool Found Her Way to Saratoga

A few months ago, I’d never heard of Erika Ayers Badan. Then I listened to Dave Portnoy’s new book, in which the Barstool Sports founder and Saratoga homeowner paints Erika, who worked alongside him as the CEO of Barstool for eight years, as a powerhouse who helped him turn his ragtag operation into a media empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The fact that the first CEO of Barstool was a woman intrigued me. Then, I found out she was coming to Saratoga.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.