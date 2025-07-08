SLAH: It’s the Summer of Sidecap

Have you ever been hanging out with your friends—floating in the pool or maybe sitting around a bonfire—when you get such a good idea for a business that you spend the whole rest of the night talking about it? You plan out everything, from who’ll do what to different spin-offs and ancillary products you’ll add down the line. Oh, and merch. There’ll definitely be merch.

Going down that “what if” rabbit hole is a fun way to kill a few hours, but that’s usually as far as it goes. The next day, you go back to your regular life where you don’t own a startup tech company or a cat cafe.

Unless, of course, you’re Adam Feldman, Dave Dolinsky, or Case Fell.

