follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: Kindred Unveils New Food & Drink Menus

  • Last Wednesday was a bad day to be a craft cocktail on Henry Street.

My boyfriend, Pete, and I have a lot of shared interests: mountain biking, skiing, reading…and perhaps most notably, sitting at bars. (The Familiar Creature staff can attest.) Through all our barstool travels we’ve developed an informal list of the criteria all the best bars meet, including proper bar to stool height ratio, a place to put your feet, hooks under the bar, good company, great vibes, correct lighting, and kick-ass craft cocktail list.

Our most recent discovery that checks all those boxes? Kindred, which, as it happens, just launched an all-new kick-ass craft cocktail menu—and a fall dinner menu to match.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
3:23 pm, Oct 6, 2025
82°F
Humidity: 44 %
Pressure: 1021 hPa
Wind: 6 mph
Wind Gust: 11 mph
Clouds: 0%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 6:27 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

What Exactly Is the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund’s Autumn of Giving Match Campaign?

SLAH: Kindred Unveils New Food & Drink Menus

Video: A Roundtable Discussion with the Next Generation of Saratoga’s Food & Drink Scene

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.