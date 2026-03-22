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MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

CULTURE + ARTS

SLAH: The 8 Best Dance Floors in Saratoga

  • From the sweaty crowds of the Boom Boom Room to the elegant floor of Saratoga's premier ballroom dance studio...and beyond.

I remember the exact moment I realized I liked to dance. It happened during the last few days (or, rather, nights) of my senior year. My college set up a big tent on the quad for all the Senior Week festivities, and every night, a live band performed there. Sure, I’d danced before—awkwardly at prom and drunkenly at house parties—but this was the first time I had enough room, and probably confidence (heck, I was never going to see those people again), to really let loose. Then some guy from the lacrosse team told me I was a good dancer, and the rest was history.

The compliment went straight to my head, and nine years later, I’m still riding the high bestowed upon me by that one random lax bro. These days I’ll pretty much dance anywhere there’s music—the Saratoga Film Showcase afterparty, Cantina on Chowderfest, outside that little live music pavilion at the track—but over the years, I’ve figured out my favorite spots to break it down. Here are the 10 best places to dance in Saratoga, in my clearly not-so-humble opinion.

Read the list on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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