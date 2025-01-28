SPAC Announces 2025 New York City Ballet Season

This week, Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announced that New York City Ballet (NYCB) will indeed return to Saratoga Springs for the iconic company’s annual summer residency from July 9-12, 2025. This year’s performances promise all the fanfare Saratogians have come to expect from NYCB over its nearly six decades of performing at SPAC, and will showcase a mix of classics and groundbreaking new works including the full-length ballet Coppélia, Jerome Robbin’s The Four Seasons, George Balanchine’s masterpiece Stravinsky Violin Concerto, and Justin Peck’s newly composed Mystic Familiar.

Ringing in the 2025 NYCB season at SPAC on Wednesday, July 9 will be Coppélia, the 19th century comic ballet that tells the tale of a mad inventor who creates a life-like doll. The Coppélia performances—there will be a total of four throughout the week—will feature a large cast of children, primarily from the Capital Region. “Bringing Coppélia back to Saratoga, where it premiered more than 50 years ago, will be a particular highlight,” says NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford. “This whimsical and demanding ballet truly showcases the vitality of our current generation of dancers, and with dozens of young students joining the Company on stage for each performance, these shows are not to be missed.”

In addition to the four performances of Coppélia, NYCB will present two performances celebrating the aforementioned works created by Robbins, Balanchine, and Peck on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12. The program will open with The Four Seasons, an audience favorite; followed by Stravinsky Violin Concerto, one of Balanchine’s signature works that’s returning to SPAC for the first time since 2017; and finally the SPAC premiere of Mystic Familiar, resident choreographer Justin Peck’s 25th work for NYCB that features an original score by Dan Deacon.

“New York City Ballet continues to be a remarkable source of pride and inspiration,” says SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol. “Nowhere else in the world outside of New York City does the full company of dancers and musicians present a robust week of repertoire, every single year. SPAC is unique and incredibly fortunate to be able to bring these world-class artists to our community.”

This summer, SPAC is also introducing new ways to make NYCB even more accessible to the community. The new “$40 under 40” will allow younger patrons to sit inside the amphitheater for a discounted price, and a Family Four Pack, priced at $99, includes four amphitheater seats, perfect for families looking to experience the ballet magic together. SPAC is also expanding its “Kids in Free” program, which gives children 16 and under free admission to the lawn (or 50 percent off amphitheater seats) with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale on January 30 at 10am for SPAC members and to the general public on February 7 at 10am.