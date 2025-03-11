This summer, in addition to playing host to the Belmont Stakes for the second year in a row, Saratoga Race Course will also welcome NYRA’s July 4th Racing Festival for the first time. Get your red, white, and blue ready, because the stakes schedule has just been announced:

Thursday, July 3

The festival begins with two stakes on tap: the Listed $150,000 Wild Applause for sophomore fillies traveling one mile on the turf, and the Grade 3 $175,000 Victory Ride for sophomore fillies sprinting 6 1/2 furlongs.

Friday, July 4

America’s birthday features a stacked card of five stakes races, headlined by the Grade 1 $750,000 Belmont Derby Invitational for sophomores going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The program is supported by the Grade 2 $400,000 Suburban at 10 furlongs for older horses, the Grade 3 $200,000 Manila for sophomores going one mile on the turf, the Listed $150,000 Harvey Pack for older horses sprinting 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf, and the Listed $150,000 Schuylerville for juvenile fillies sprinting 6 furlongs.

Saturday, July 5

Grade 1 action continues as sophomore filly turf routers take center stage in the Grade 1 $500,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational traveling 1 1/8 miles. Two other Grade 3 events are featured on the program: the $175,000 Kelso for older horses going one mile on the turf and the $175,000 Sanford for juveniles sprinting 6 furlongs.

Sunday, July 6

The weekend closes out with more non-stakes races at the Spa.

Daily admission for the July 4th Racing Festival is $7 when purchased in advance or $10 day-of. For additional information on hospitality and tickets, including bundled general admission for the Belmont Stakes and July 4th Festivals, visit BelmontStakes.com/tickets. Find the full calendar of 2025 live race dates, including the traditional Saratoga meet that kicks off on July 10, at NYRA.com/2025.