There’s Something for Everyone at U•ME

  • Saratoga’s newest Asian fusion hub opened in the Market 32 Plaza earlier this year.

If you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed it: Back in March, a “Grand Opening” banner appeared on a small storefront in the Market 32 Plaza on Ballston Ave. The new business? U•ME, a farm-to-table Asian fusion restaurant operated by the owners of Great Tang’s, which is located a few doors down.

“When we opened in March, we were focused on making creative, handmade ramen,” says owner Peter Chen. “The response has been really positive, and I think a lot of that has to do with our broth.”

All of U•ME’s ramen is made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bone-based broth that Chen’s team spends 24 hours simmering to perfection. On the menu, you’ll find classics like Tonkotsu (with pork bone broth, chashu pork, fishcakes, bamboo, tender noodles with just a bit of chew, and a half-cooked egg), but also unexpected takes, such as Hell Ramen, a riot of noodles springing from spicy chicken broth with fried chicken, bean sprouts, sweet corn, bamboo, and half-cooked egg.

But ramen is only the beginning. Chen and his wife, Yamgin, have embraced other Asian cuisines in a bid to offer something for everyone, without sacrificing quality.

“My friends love our ramen, but sometimes they are in the mood for fresh fish,” Chen explains. “I wanted them to be able to come here whenever they wanted, and have a range of options. We have two children, so we also wanted to make sure there were things children would love too.”

So, Taiwanese boba tea, Japanese donburi, and Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls joined the menu. U•ME’s dishes may hail from all over the map, but they all have one thing in common. “The important thing to us,” Chen says, “is fresh food, good food, with balanced flavors.”

In addition to ramen, poke bowls, and stir noodles, U•ME serves donburi, a traditional Japanese-style rice bowl with hot meat, cold vegetables, and a half-cooked egg.

Lunch and dinner are served six days a week in a space dominated by clean lines, blonde wood “pods,” round lantern lights, white tables, pops of colorful lucky cat statues, and a thriving jungle of green plants. Guests crowd the small restaurant Friday–Sunday, and keep staff busy with both walk-ins and takeout during the week.

Eat in, or take out. Order a hot soup, cold fish, or some of each. Because at U•ME, there’s something for all of us.

Kathleen Willcox

Kathleen Willcox writes about drinks, travel and culture from her home in Saratoga Springs and from the road, while exploring. Her work appears regularly in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine and many other publications. Follow the fun on Instagram @kathleenwillcox.
